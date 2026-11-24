The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has assured journalists and the public that they will retain access to election results announced at polling stations during the 2027 General Election, seeking to dispel fears that changes to the law could limit transparency in the electoral process.

IEBC Commissioner Ann Nderitu maintained that the commission would continue facilitating live-streaming of results as provided for under Section 39(1G) of the Elections Act, insisting that the legal provision requiring public access to polling station results had not been removed.

Speaking on Tuesday, Nderitu said no media organisation would be prevented from covering the announcement of results at any polling station, clarifying that live-streaming remained part of the commission's responsibility ahead of the next General Election.

Her remarks come amid growing debate over proposed changes to the Elections Act, particularly provisions that had initially sought to remove the legal requirement for the IEBC to establish a mechanism for live-streaming results as they are announced at polling stations.

The controversy followed the introduction of the Elections (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024, which proposed changes to Section 39 of the Elections Act, including the deletion of subsection 1G. The provision requires the commission to facilitate live-streaming of polling station results for public information.

The proposal attracted criticism from lawyers, political leaders, journalists and election observers, who warned that removing the requirement could reduce public oversight of the electoral process and weaken confidence in the management of the 2027 polls.

Live-streaming enables Kenyans, media organisations, political parties and election observers to monitor results as they are announced at individual polling stations. It also gives the public an opportunity to compare figures declared at polling stations with those later transmitted to tallying centres.

The proposed amendments also raised questions about whether electronic transmission and the publication of results forms would offer adequate public scrutiny in the absence of a dedicated live-streaming arrangement.

However, Parliament later removed the controversial Clause 22 of the Bill, which sought to amend Section 39, following a High Court ruling on the matter. The National Assembly maintained that the existing legal requirement for live-streaming had been preserved.

Seeking to settle the debate, Nderitu stressed that live-streaming would remain available, although she distinguished between making results accessible to the public and formally declaring election outcomes.

“The commission shall facilitate live streaming of result at polling station for public information but not for declaration of results.

“There has been this debate that we have removed the issue of live streaming of results. Section 39.1G has not changed in the Elections Act. So it remains that anybody who wants to access the results at the polling station shall have that access.

“No media has been barred from covering any results at any polling station,” Nderitu said.

The commissioner also addressed concerns about possible disruptions to the electronic transmission of election results, maintaining that technical failures would not invalidate results already announced by authorised electoral officials.

She explained that the results declared by presiding officers at polling stations and returning officers at tallying centres would remain valid even if electronic systems failed to transmit the figures.

“Any failure to transmit result electronically does not invalidate result announced and declared by the PO and returning officer at the polling station and the tallying centre respectively. So even if there's a failure electronically, the PO, the hard copy results and the ILO results still remain the foundation of result transmission,” she said.

Her explanation placed emphasis on the role of physical result documents in the verification and transmission of election outcomes, particularly in situations where technological challenges could interrupt electronic systems.

On the announcement of presidential election results, Nderitu explained that the existing framework gives the IEBC chairperson the responsibility of declaring the elected president and issuing the relevant certificate.

The process further requires the chairperson to notify the Chief Justice, the incumbent President and the President-elect in writing before the results are gazetted.

She said gazettement would follow the official declaration, adding that the National Presidential Tallying Centre would be located in Nairobi at a venue to be announced by the commission through a gazette notice.

Nderitu also explained the importance of the National Tallying Centre in establishing whether a presidential candidate has secured the constitutional requirements needed to win an election.

In outlining the legal provisions governing the process, she cited Article 138 of the Constitution, Section 39(1C) of the Elections Act and Regulation 83(2) of the Elections (General) Regulations.

The commissioner also referred to the ongoing case of Lee Friends, Okiti Omtata and others versus IEBC, observing that the court had already made pronouncements on some of the matters relating to the electoral process.

Her clarification comes as discussions over the management of election results continue to shape preparations for the 2027 General Election, with transparency, accountability and public confidence remaining key issues.

Nderitu maintained that access to results at polling stations, electronic transmission and the formal declaration of presidential results are separate stages of the electoral process, each governed by specific legal requirements.