Election results at risk of manipulation without strong party agents, Advocate warns
“Your agent is supposed to be your eyes at the polling station,” Kinyanjui said during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday.
“Your agent is supposed to be your eyes at the polling station,” Kinyanjui said during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday.
Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Tuesday, Owino said his decision followed a February 2025 meeting at Bomas of Kenya that was organised by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and which he understood was intended to endorse Sakaja.
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano told senators that construction work is moving ahead steadily, with key stages of design already completed and structural development ongoing across the site.
Senator Lenku cited at least 18 injuries and two deaths linked to the construction works and pressed for clear documentation to support claims that compensation had been processed.
The audit report states that Mariru approved direct procurement on February 17, 2025, even though the tender process had already started, with invitation documents and site inspections dated February 13 and 14, 2025.
The dispute stems from a directive by Mbadi asking the Tourism department to ring-fence the funds through the Tourism Promotion Fund (TPF), even though the Bomas facility falls under a different ministry.
MPs’ have blocked a Sh4.5 billion allocation for the renovation of Bomas of Kenya.
The government has refuted claims that the Bomas of Kenya has been sold to a Turkish national as alleged by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.