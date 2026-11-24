Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu has faulted President William Ruto’s decision to enter into a broad-based government arrangement with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, arguing that the President wrongly assumed he would inherit the political support Raila enjoyed in the 2022 General Election.

Nyutu said Ruto miscalculated the strength of Raila’s political influence, noting that the 6.9 million votes secured by the former Prime Minister were drawn from different regions and political leaders whose support could not automatically shift to the President.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, November 24, the senator argued that Ruto failed to consider the contribution of other political figures and communities to Raila’s 2022 presidential vote, warning that political support could not be transferred through a government arrangement.

“He forgot that in the 6.9 million votes, Kalonzo’s vote was there. He forgot that in the 6.9 million votes, 1.2 million votes had come from Mount Kenya. He forgot that support is not transferable,” Nyutu said.

He maintained that the President had wrongly believed Raila’s decision to work with his administration would secure continued backing from the political constituencies that had supported the former Prime Minister during the last election.

Nyutu further argued that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) had lost much of its former political strength following internal divisions, saying the party was no longer the united force it was under Raila’s leadership.

“Where is the ODM that Baba left? ODM has been split along the middle, and I dare say that the ODM that now is there is only in Luo Nyanza, and it does not control Luo Nyanza the way it did when Baba was alive,” he said.

The senator also questioned whether Ruto could count on the same level of support from Raila’s traditional strongholds in the next election, pointing to past voting patterns in which voter turnout was lower when the former Prime Minister was not on the presidential ballot.

On the President’s standing in his own political backyard, Nyutu acknowledged that Ruto remained likely to command considerable support but dismissed the possibility of securing an overwhelming endorsement across the region.

“Of course, that one is guaranteed. Not the whole of it, though. But at least he'll get 70 per cent,” he said.

Nyutu also disputed claims that the broad-based government arrangement had secured Mount Kenya's political backing for Ruto, arguing that the President had lost considerable support in the region.

He added that the President had failed to appreciate the political cost of falling out with some of the groups and individuals who helped secure his victory in 2022, including young voters and former political allies.

Turning to the opposition, Nyutu maintained that its leaders remained united despite having different presidential ambitions, expressing confidence that they would eventually agree on one candidate to challenge Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

He cautioned opposition politicians against pursuing separate presidential bids, warning that anyone who abandoned a joint ticket risked suffering the same political consequences as candidates who split their support during the 2002 General Election.

His remarks come as political parties and rival formations intensify efforts to build alliances ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election. The opposition is facing growing pressure to agree on a common presidential candidate, while competing political interests continue to shape negotiations over possible partnerships.