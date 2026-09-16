Senator Nyutu says his political journey with Gachagua remains unchanged
Nyutu said his decision to remain aligned with Gachagua had continued despite the former deputy president's removal from office
Nyutu said his decision to remain aligned with Gachagua had continued despite the former deputy president's removal from office
The delegation comprised Senators Joe Nyutu (Murang’a), Allan Chesang (Trans Nzoia), Beatrice Ogolla (Nominated) and Mariam Omar (Nominated), who engaged residents and inspected the affected areas to better understand the concerns raised.
Nyutu argued that the manual process is time-consuming, costly, and disproportionately affects applicants in rural and remote areas
In a TV interview aired on Thursday, June 5, 2025, Nyutu alleged that MPs failed in their oversight role and acted under pressure from the Executive, resulting in what he termed as a compromised and superficial vetting exercise.