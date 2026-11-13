JSC appoints Hassan Omar Daffa as new Chief Kadhi of Kenya

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Hassan Omar Daffa as the new Chief Kadhi of Kenya, filling the vacancy left by the death of his predecessor, Sheikh AbdulHalim Hussein.

In a press release dated November 13, 2026, the commission announced that Daffa's appointment was made pursuant to Article 172 of the Constitution, following a competitive recruitment process that attracted 14 applicants.

Daffa previously served as a Principal Kadhi and brings extensive experience in Islamic jurisprudence and judicial service to the office.

He holds a Master's degree in Source Methodology in Islamic Jurisprudence and a Bachelor's degree in Sharia and Islamic Studies, both from Umm Al-Qura University in Saudi Arabia.

He also holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Mount Kenya University and is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

The JSC said the new Chief Kadhi's academic qualifications and professional experience would be important in discharging the responsibilities of the office, which plays a central role in the administration of justice within the Muslim community.

The Office of the Chief Kadhi is established under Article 170(1) of the Constitution and handles matters relating to Muslim personal law, including personal status, marriage, divorce and inheritance.

As head of all Kadhi's Courts in the country, the Chief Kadhi provides leadership in the administration of justice in matters governed by Islamic law.

The commission noted that the office also carries significant religious and cultural importance for the Muslim community, with the holder expected to uphold the rule of law, protect the dignity of those seeking justice and strengthen public confidence in the Judiciary.

Daffa's appointment followed a recruitment exercise that began on January 16, 2026, when the commission declared a vacancy.

According to the JSC, it received 14 applications, from which nine candidates were shortlisted for interviews.

The commission subsequently conducted public participation in June 2026, giving members of the Muslim community and other stakeholders an opportunity to submit their views on the qualities, values and leadership expected of the next Chief Kadhi.

Interviews for the shortlisted candidates were held on November 2 and 3, 2026.

The JSC said it invited observers drawn from the Muslim community to witness the interviews as part of efforts to promote transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

"The Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to fair, competitive, transparent and merit-based recruitment," the statement read.

The commission also paid tribute to the late Chief Kadhi, Sheikh AbdulHalim Hussein, whose tenure it said was characterised by integrity, humility and commitment to justice.

It further commended Sukyan Hassan Omar, who served as Acting Chief Kadhi during the transition, for providing leadership and ensuring continuity and stability in the office.

The JSC expressed appreciation to members of the Muslim community, observers and other stakeholders who participated in the recruitment exercise.

It congratulated Daffa on his appointment, wishing him wisdom, strength and success as he takes up the responsibility of leading the country's Kadhi's Courts.

The appointment marks the conclusion of a recruitment process that included public participation and stakeholder observation, in keeping with the commission's constitutional mandate to oversee appointments within the Judiciary.