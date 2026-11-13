500 children flee conflict into Kakuma every week as aid crisis deepens

The growing number of children escaping conflict in neighbouring countries is putting northern Kenya's humanitarian response under increasing pressure, with Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana County receiving an estimated 500 new arrivals every week, most of them minors in need of urgent assistance.

Save the Children says the rising numbers are adding to the burden on refugee support programmes, with healthcare facilities, schools, sanitation systems and clean water supplies struggling to meet the needs of displaced families and surrounding host communities.

More than 40,000 people fleeing violence in neighbouring countries have arrived in northern Kenya, further worsening conditions in an area already grappling with food insecurity, prolonged drought and financial difficulties.

The concerns emerged during a visit to Turkana and Kakuma Refugee Camp by Save the Children US President and Chief Executive Officer Janti Soeripto and members of the organisation's Board of Trustees.

The team met displaced children, families, local leaders and humanitarian workers to assess the challenges facing communities affected by conflict, displacement and malnutrition, alongside the impact of declining international assistance.

Soeripto said the resilience shown by families living through multiple hardships should prompt greater international support rather than a reduction in attention and resources.

“Across Turkana and Kakuma, we met children and families demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of extraordinary hardship. The world must not turn away from communities facing the combined impacts of conflict, displacement, climate shocks and poverty,” Soeripto said.

The organisation said the continued movement of refugees into Kakuma was creating an urgent need for additional resources, particularly because children account for most of the latest arrivals.

“Recent months have also seen increased refugee arrivals into Kakuma Refugee Camp, with around 500 new arrivals each week, most of them children fleeing conflict,” the aid agency said.

Humanitarian funding cuts disrupt health services

Save the Children also raised concerns over declining international funding, warning that reduced financial support was weakening the delivery of essential services to vulnerable populations.

In Turkana, the number of health and nutrition outreach activities fell by more than 80 per cent, dropping from 158 in January 2025 to just 24 in October 2026.

The reduction has affected access to healthcare for children living in remote areas, while shortages and interruptions in the supply of specialised nutrition products have disrupted efforts to treat children suffering from malnutrition.

The organisation further warned that the anticipated El Niño rains could introduce additional challenges, including flooding, fresh displacement and disruptions to the delivery of essential services.

Marsabit households face hunger

The humanitarian situation is also raising concerns in Marsabit County, where approximately one in four residents is facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity.

Save the Children cautioned that continued climate-related shocks, population displacement and insufficient humanitarian assistance could expose more households to severe hardship.

However, some support programmes are continuing to provide relief, including Child Friendly Spaces in Kakuma, which offer children protection and psychosocial assistance as they cope with the effects of displacement.

Save the Children Kenya Country Director Pornpun Jib Rabiltossaporn called for greater investment in services that address the immediate needs of vulnerable families while strengthening their ability to withstand future challenges.

“The children and communities of Turkana deserve more than short-term survival. We need sustained investment in solutions that strengthen local health systems, improve nutrition, water security and livelihoods, and ensure children are protected,” she said.

The organisation appealed to governments, donors and development partners to increase financial support for humanitarian programmes and longer-term interventions targeting displaced populations and vulnerable host communities.

It said sustained investment in healthcare, nutrition, water security and livelihoods was necessary to safeguard children's welfare and help families cope with the growing humanitarian challenges.