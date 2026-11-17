Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights Isaac Mwaura has defended the appointment of Cheptumo Ayabei as the new Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer, calling for an end to ethnic profiling in public appointments.

Mwaura said Ayabei’s appointment should be viewed through the lens of merit, professional experience and disability inclusion rather than ethnic considerations.

Speaking at a press briefing at Harambee Annex in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 17, Mwaura dismissed criticism of Ayabei’s appointment, insisting that persons with disabilities deserve equal opportunities to hold senior leadership positions in government.

“His tribe is disability,” Mwaura declared, challenging politicians and other critics to stop reducing public appointments to ethnic considerations.

He argued that persons with disabilities have historically been overlooked for senior positions despite possessing the academic qualifications, professional experience and leadership capabilities required to serve in such offices.

Ayabei emerged top in the latest recruitment interviews and brings 27 years of experience at the commission. He joined the TSC as a Finance Officer before rising through the ranks to become Director of Finance.

His appointment makes him the first person with a disability to head the commission since independence and the first person with a disability to lead an independent or constitutional commission in Kenya.

Mwaura questioned why Ayabei’s disability had become a subject of criticism despite his performance in the competitive recruitment process.

He further revealed that Ayabei had previously emerged top in an earlier recruitment exercise that resulted in Nancy Macharia's appointment as TSC chief executive. However, gender considerations at the time saw Macharia appointed to the position.

The Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights challenged opposition politicians to reconsider their approach to public appointments, warning that ethnic-based debates risk reinforcing discrimination against marginalised communities.

Ayabei's appointment has also renewed attention on the constitutional requirement the include persons with disabilities in public institutions.

Article 54(2) of the Constitution requires the implementation of the principle that at least five per cent of members of the public in elective and appointive bodies should be persons with disabilities.

Mwaura noted that persons with disabilities and their families account for an estimated five million Kenyans, making their representation in national leadership and decision-making structures an important component of the country's equality agenda.

He pointed to increased representation of persons with disabilities in senior government positions under President William Ruto's administration, including appointments to Principal Secretary and commissioner positions.

Mwaura also cited his own appointment as Government Spokesperson as a milestone, noting that it broke barriers in a position responsible for communicating government policies and programmes.

The establishment of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights within the Executive Office of the President has further provided an institutional framework for promoting equality, accessibility and representation.

The office operates under three principles: involve, include and enable, while championing the philosophy of 'Nothing About Us Without Us', which advocates for the direct participation of persons with disabilities in decisions affecting their lives.

Ayabei's elevation is particularly significant for the education sector, where teaching has traditionally provided employment opportunities for many persons with disabilities.

Mwaura said the appointment should serve as an example to young Kenyans with disabilities that professional competence and experience can open doors to the highest levels of public service.