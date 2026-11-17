Kenya is edging closer to removal from the global money laundering watchlist after addressing 19 of the 21 conditions set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), bringing the country within reach of ending its status under increased international monitoring.

The progress represents more than 90 per cent of the reforms required to strengthen the country's financial systems, close regulatory gaps and prevent money laundering, terrorist financing and the funding of weapons of mass destruction.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Kenya had substantially addressed 19 action points under its International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG) Action Plan as of October 2026.

“As of October 2026, we had substantially addressed 19 of the 21 action items under our national International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) Action Plan. This progress demonstrates our commitment to addressing identified vulnerabilities, strengthening institutional capacity and aligning our systems with international standards,” Omollo said.

He spoke in Nairobi during the Global CFT Expert Hub Conference 2026, a three-day gathering attended by more than 150 delegates representing governments, financial institutions, civil society, non-profit organisations and development partners.

Kenya was placed on the FATF grey list after committing to work with the international watchdog and the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) to address weaknesses in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing systems.

The government made a high-level political commitment to implement the required reforms in February 2024.

Measures undertaken include strengthening risk-based supervision of financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions, improving the reporting of suspicious transactions, regulating trusts and enhancing the collection of beneficial ownership information.

Kenya has also improved the quality and use of financial intelligence, aligned its targeted financial sanctions framework with FATF Recommendation 6 and revised oversight of non-profit organisations to ensure restrictions are based on actual risks.

To exit increased monitoring, countries must address all or nearly all the requirements in their action plans before undergoing an on-site assessment to verify whether the reforms are effectively implemented. A successful assessment allows the country's removal from public monitoring to be considered at the next FATF plenary.

Omollo said Kenya was also keen to prevent terrorist financing without interfering with legitimate humanitarian and charitable activities.

“Kenya recognises that these objectives are complementary. An effective counterterrorist financing framework must be firm against abuse, proportionate in its application and responsive to the risks presented. It must also preserve the civic space within which legitimate organisations serve communities,” he said.

He cited a government assessment of 260 faith-based organisations in nine counties, identifying them as having higher exposure to risk. The findings showed that 76.2 per cent were classified as Medium-Low Risk, 13.8 per cent as Low Risk, five per cent as Medium Risk, 3.8 per cent as Medium-High Risk and 1.2 per cent as High Risk.

“These findings reinforce why regulation must be informed by evidence, not assumptions. They also demonstrate the importance of distinguishing between organisations that present genuine vulnerabilities and those undertaking legitimate activities with relatively low exposure to risk,” he said.

Under the differentiated supervision system, high- and medium-high-risk organisations undergo enhanced inspections and submit annual counter-terrorist financing returns, while the remaining 95 per cent receive routine desktop reviews.

The government has designated the Public Benefit Organisations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) as the sector supervisor and established a dedicated division within the institution.

PBORA Director General Laxmana Kiptoo said the implementation of the Public Benefit Organisations Act and the PBO Regulations of 2026 would strengthen governance and accountability.

“With the findings at the core, it is important to address identified vulnerabilities without subjecting the entire sector to blanket restrictions,” he said.

“The fight against terrorist financing must strengthen, not undermine, the legitimate work of organisations that serve humanity,” he added.

Omollo also warned against de-risking, where legitimate organisations are denied banking services because of perceived financial risks.

“Our approach is clear: risk management should not become risk avoidance. We must manage risks intelligently without restricting legitimate humanitarian, faith-based, development and community activities,” he said.

ESAAMLG representative Christopher Likomwa called for closer cooperation between governments, banks and non-profit organisations, warning against excessive restrictions when implementing FATF standards.

Meanwhile, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime representative Kodjo Attisso urged countries to focus on the effectiveness of anti-money laundering measures rather than technical compliance alone.

“Trust, transparency and dialogue are increasingly recognised as critical enablers of successful Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism efforts,” Attisso said.

He reaffirmed UNODC's commitment to supporting governments and regional organisations through technical assistance, risk assessments and stronger regional cooperation.