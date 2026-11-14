Government replaces old Nairobi land numbers, owners given 90 days to object

Property owners in Nairobi will have to acquaint themselves with a new system of land identification after the government announced a sweeping change to parcel registration records, introducing fresh reference numbers that will be required in all official dealings involving affected properties from February 2027.

The transition will affect homeowners, landlords, developers, property investors and businesses in some of the city's most sought-after residential and commercial areas, with the government giving affected parties a limited period to inspect the revised records and report any errors before the changes take effect.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome announced the conversion through a special Gazette notice dated November 12, 2026, outlining the replacement of existing parcel references with new numbers under the updated land registration framework.

The exercise covers a wide section of Nairobi, including Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Parklands, Karen, Langata, Eastleigh, South C, Dagoretti and the Central Business District (CBD).

Other locations listed in the conversion include Muthaiga West, Umoja Inner Core, Dandora, Spring Valley, Mathari, South Hill, Galleria and areas around Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The revised registration system is scheduled to come into force on February 12, 2027, after which transactions involving the affected properties will be handled through the new registers.

Existing land references replaced with new numbers

The conversion will see properties previously identified through different parcel numbering formats assigned new identifiers under the Nairobi Block registration system.

Among the examples provided in the conversion schedule is a Westlands property that previously carried the reference 1870/IX/167 but has now been allocated Nairobi Block 7/435.

In Lavington, parcel number 3734/16 has been replaced with Nairobi Block 13/751, while a property in the CBD previously registered as 209/4292 has been assigned Nairobi Block 28/24.

Another example is in South C, where parcel number 209/14147 has been converted to Nairobi Block 68/1317.

The introduction of the new references means property owners will have to establish the corresponding numbers attached to their land before initiating official dealings.

From the February 2027 commencement date, the revised registers will be used for transactions involving the affected parcels, requiring buyers, sellers and their legal representatives to adopt the new identifiers when preparing transfer documents and conducting property searches.

Owners who fail to establish the correct replacement numbers could experience difficulties when processing transactions, particularly where old registration details are used during searches, ownership checks and preparation of legal documents.

Property financing and ownership checks

The changes will not be limited to individuals buying or selling land. Banks, lenders and property investors will also have to adjust their verification processes to accommodate the revised registration records.

Financial institutions depend on official land records to confirm that borrowers legally own properties presented as security and to establish whether the assets have outstanding loans, restrictions or ownership disputes.

As a result, borrowers seeking financing against affected properties and lenders processing such applications will need to ensure that the documents presented match the new registration details.

The same requirement will apply to prospective buyers and investors, who will have to establish that the properties they intend to acquire correspond with the updated records before completing purchases.

Despite the changes, the government has clarified that replacing the old parcel references does not, by itself, extinguish ownership rights or invalidate mortgages and other interests already registered against the properties.

90-day window for correcting registration errors

Property owners who find discrepancies in the revised records have 90 days from the publication of the Gazette notice to formally challenge the changes.

The complaints must be submitted in writing to the Registrar through Form L.R.A. 96, particularly where the new parcel references or cadastral maps contain incorrect information.

Those seeking to safeguard their interests while a dispute is being considered can also apply to place a caution on the property using Form L.R.A. 67.

The opportunity to raise objections is important for owners whose properties may have been incorrectly identified or mapped during the conversion process.

Any unresolved errors could create complications when dealing with land, especially during ownership transfers, property sales, development applications and other transactions requiring accurate registration details.

People handling inherited property, succession proceedings and subdivisions will equally need to establish the correct new references to ensure that future dealings are conducted using the appropriate records.

Where to find the revised property records

The Ministry of Lands has provided access to the conversion schedules and corresponding cadastral maps to help affected property owners establish how their parcels have been captured.

The records are available for inspection at Ardhi House, the Department of Surveys in Ruaraka and on the Ministry of Lands website.

Owners have been advised to use the documents to cross-check the details contained in their existing title deeds against the newly assigned registration numbers.

They should also examine the cadastral maps to establish whether the location and identification of their properties have been accurately reflected in the revised system.

Those who identify inconsistencies are expected to submit their objections within the stipulated 90 days rather than wait until they require the documents for a sale, transfer or financing arrangement.

February 12 date set for implementation

The registration changes are part of the government's wider programme to modernise land administration and reorganise historical property records.

The new registers will become the official basis for transactions involving the affected Nairobi properties from February 12, 2027, marking a shift from the existing parcel identification system.

The transition will require property owners and other parties involved in land dealings to update their records and familiarise themselves with the new references to minimise difficulties when conducting official business.

With the objection period already running, affected landowners have a limited opportunity to verify their details, seek corrections and ensure that their properties are accurately reflected before the revised system becomes operational.