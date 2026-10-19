Nairobi Dam emergency spillway opens ahead of expected El Niño rains

The Nairobi Rivers Commission (NRC) has opened the emergency spillway at Nairobi Dam as part of preparations for anticipated El Niño rains and a wider programme to restore the dam and its surrounding ecosystem.

In a media statement dated October 19, 2026, the commission said water was already flowing through the spillway following the planned intervention, which is intended to improve the dam’s preparedness for heavy rainfall and help mitigate flood risks.

The exercise is being undertaken in collaboration with relevant government agencies and the Nairobi City County Government as part of a multi-agency approach to flood preparedness and the restoration of Nairobi’s river ecosystems.

“The opening of the spillway is part of planned interventions aimed at enhancing the dam's preparedness for heavy rainfall while paving the way for its comprehensive restoration. The exercise forms part of a multi-agency approach to improving mitigating flood risks and restoring Nairobi's river ecosystems,” the statement read.

The commission urged residents living downstream of Nairobi Dam to remain calm, saying the opening of the spillway was part of ongoing preparedness and restoration works.

The NRC advised residents in downstream areas to remain vigilant and avoid approaching flowing water or river channels as the spillway continues to discharge water.

It also warned that water levels and flow conditions could change depending on rainfall and other factors, urging communities to follow official safety instructions and advisories.

“Residents living downstream of Nairobi Dam are urged to remain calm and not to panic. The opening of the spillway is part of the ongoing preparedness and restoration works. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, keep away from the flowing water and river channels, and follow official advisories from the relevant authorities,” the commission stated..

The advisory comes as authorities prepare for the possibility of heavy rainfall, which can increase water levels in dams and rivers and heighten the risk of flooding in areas situated downstream.

The commission urged members of the public to rely on official communications from government agencies for updates and guidance on developments at the dam.

The opening of the emergency spillway is part of the broader Nairobi Dam Restoration Programme, which seeks to improve the dam’s condition while supporting the rehabilitation of the surrounding environment.

The commission said the intervention combines immediate preparedness measures with longer-term restoration efforts aimed at protecting lives, reducing flood risks and improving the health of Nairobi’s river ecosystems.

The multi-agency approach brings together the NRC, relevant government agencies and the county government to coordinate activities related to dam preparedness and environmental restoration.

The commission reiterated that water conditions could change as rainfall patterns and other factors influence the volume of water flowing through the spillway.

Residents in potentially affected areas were therefore urged to avoid river channels and comply with any instructions issued by authorities.

The NRC said it remained committed to working with stakeholders to ensure the sustainable restoration of Nairobi Dam and its surrounding ecosystem.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to working with all relevant stakeholders to safeguard lives, protect the environment and ensure the sustainable restoration of Nairobi Dam and its surrounding ecosystem. Members of the public are encouraged to rely on official communication from the relevant government agencies for updates and guidance,” the statement said.

The commission did not provide details on the expected duration of the spillway discharge or specify when the current intervention would be completed.

Residents have been advised to continue monitoring official announcements as preparations for the anticipated rains and the wider restoration programme proceed.