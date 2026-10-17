Marwa takes over Nairobi Rivers Commission as Ruto revokes Wanjiru’s appointment

Former Coast Regional Commissioner Nelson Marwa has been handed a three-year mandate to lead the Nairobi Rivers Commission, with President William Ruto formally cancelling Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s appointment to the position.

Marwa’s appointment was announced in Gazette Notice No. 16248 dated October 16, 2026, with his tenure taking effect immediately on the same date.

The notice, issued under Article 131 of the Constitution and Section 51(1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, named Marwa as the commission’s new chairperson for three years and revoked Wanjiru’s appointment.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 131 of the Constitution, as read with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Nelson Marwa to be the Chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 16th October, 2026. The appointment of Margaret Wanjiru is revoked," the notice stated.

Wanjiru, a politician, televangelist and presiding bishop of Jesus Is Alive Ministries (JIAM), was appointed to head the commission in late October 2024.

Her appointment came during changes to the agency’s structure that placed it under the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development.

However, in August 2026, Wanjiru wrote to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, giving 30 days’ notice of her intention to leave the position by August 31. She said she wanted to concentrate on other engagements.

During her time as chairperson, Wanjiru was tasked with coordinating efforts to restore the Nairobi River Basin, which covers Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties.

The commission’s responsibilities include bringing together different sectors to support the basin’s recovery, address pollution and improve the environmental condition of the affected areas.

Marwa now takes over the leadership of the agency, where he will oversee coordination of the river basin’s restoration and broader rehabilitation efforts.

His appointment follows another change at the commission earlier in the year, when Ruto appointed Samuel Muchina, a former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the recently concluded Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, to serve on the agency.