John Kioli Kalua, Nairobi Rivers Commissioner, dies after asthma attack

The Nairobi Rivers Commission has lost commissioner John Kioli Kalua after he suffered a sudden asthma attack while carrying out personal business in Nairobi’s central business district.

Kioli was going about his normal activities on Monday, September 28, when he developed an asthma attack. People near him responded by trying to find an inhaler and help him as they waited for medical assistance.

His brother, Isaac Kalua Green, said the family was informed that attempts to save Kioli had failed. Medical personnel who reached the scene later pronounced him dead.

Green said Kioli had lived with asthma for several years but had kept the condition under control.

“And today he woke up very comfortable doing his business, his usual business. And John was asthmatic and was a situation that was very well managed all through. And as he was going on his business, he had an attack and he called the person who was nearest and the people were nearest to try and salvage him by getting him an inhaler,” Kalua Green stated.

“And by the time they could come back, he was gone. And that is the story of what happened. The family humbly requests that the country pray with us,” he added.

Kioli's death comes soon after President William Ruto appointed him to the Nairobi Rivers Commission, which is responsible for supporting efforts to restore and protect the capital’s rivers and riparian areas.

The commission is working on issues affecting Nairobi’s waterways, including pollution, encroachment and environmental degradation.

Kioli joined the commission with more than 24 years of experience in climate change, environmental and energy policy.

He held a Master’s degree in Climate Change and Sustainability and worked on the development, promotion and implementation of environmental policies at both national and county levels.

He was also a member of Kenya’s National Climate Change Council, where he contributed to the development and implementation of the National Climate Change Act of 2016 and the National Climate Change Action Plans.

His environmental policy work extended to county governments. He contributed to the Kitui County Charcoal Management Act of 2014, the Kajiado Climate Change Act and the Narok County Environment Act.

Kioli was further involved in the preparation of more than 10 other policy and legislative documents.

Climate and environmental leadership

Before joining the Nairobi Rivers Commission, Kioli held several positions in the environmental sector.

He served as executive director of the Green Africa Foundation and chaired the Kenya Climate Change Working Group.

Through the ACCESS Coalition, he worked on programmes focused on climate justice and renewable energy policies in Kenya and across sub-Saharan Africa.

His work also included research and training in climate change, energy access and environmental policy.

Kioli was the author of several publications. They included “A Review of Energy Access in Kenya”, published in 2019, and “Impacts of Climate Change on Energy Security”, published by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in 2015.

His experience in climate policy, environmental governance and renewable energy was expected to support the Nairobi Rivers Commission as it pursued its mandate.

Kioli's appointment came as the government increased efforts to improve the condition of Nairobi’s waterways and address problems affecting rivers and riparian areas.

The commission continues with its work on restoring and protecting the city's river system.

His family has appealed to Kenyans to pray with them as preparations for his final rites continue.