Mutua warns rogue recruitment agents as Kenya seeks 10,000 Saudi jobs monthly

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has warned recruitment agencies involved in fraudulent overseas employment schemes that the government will take action against those exploiting Kenyans seeking jobs in Saudi Arabia.

Mutua said the government would tighten oversight of recruitment agencies as Kenya moves to facilitate at least 10,000 job placements in the Gulf country every month under a new bilateral labour cooperation framework.

The warning comes after Kenya and Saudi Arabia signed a Letter of Intent aimed at expanding employment opportunities while promoting affordable, transparent and regulated recruitment.

Speaking after meeting Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister for Human Resources and Social Development, Dr Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain, in Riyadh, Mutua urged Kenyans seeking overseas employment to avoid unlicensed agents and verify recruitment agencies before engaging their services.

"Do not engage unlicensed recruitment agents or individuals purporting to offer jobs in Saudi Arabia. Only deal with recruitment agencies duly licensed by the National Employment Authority (NEA)," he cautioned.

The CS also warned job seekers against surrendering money or personal documents to individuals promising employment without providing verifiable job offers and proper documentation.

He said the government would not relent in taking action against recruitment agents who exploit job seekers, engage in fraudulent practices or expose Kenyans to human trafficking and other forms of abuse.

The warning comes as the government prepares to roll out a three-month pilot programme with Saudi Arabia to streamline the recruitment of Kenyan workers and reduce the financial burden associated with securing overseas employment.

Under the arrangement, recruitment agencies in both countries will voluntarily participate in a programme operating within an agreed all-inclusive recruitment cost ceiling.

Mutua said the National Employment Authority had been directed to formally communicate with agencies interested in participating and collect their details and supporting documentation for submission to Saudi authorities.

The process is expected to facilitate the identification of participating agencies and the processing of job demand orders.

Agencies will only qualify to participate if they are willing and able to operate within the proposed recruitment cost ceiling. Those unable or unwilling to meet the requirements will not be forced into the programme.

The Kenyan government will also facilitate compliance by participating agencies, conduct readiness reviews of medical centres and support faster processing of candidates' documentation.

On its part, the Saudi government will coordinate with its embassy in Nairobi to speed up visa processing and facilitate the onboarding of employers and recruitment agencies.

The recruitment initiative is expected to open opportunities in hospitality, transport, education, healthcare, construction, retail and the oil and gas sector.

Available positions will include drivers, teachers, tutors, medical practitioners, hospitality workers and construction workers, among other occupations.

Mutua said the government was determined to ensure that Kenyans seeking employment abroad secured decent jobs with better remuneration and working conditions.

"Our broader objective is not simply to facilitate the movement of workers abroad, but to ensure that Kenyans access decent employment, earn better wages and work in conditions that protect their rights and dignity," he said.

The three-month pilot will be jointly assessed by the two governments to establish recruitment volumes, implementation challenges and outcomes before a decision is made on possible adjustments or an extension.

Mutua said Kenya would continue engaging Saudi Arabia to expand opportunities beyond traditional occupations, particularly in skilled professions, and negotiate better remuneration packages for Kenyan workers.