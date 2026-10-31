Kenya protests Saudi Arabia's Ebola restrictions, says they are “excessive”

The Ministry of Health has criticised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over what it termed excessive measures taken against Kenya following an Ebola outbreak, arguing that the restrictions are not supported by the country’s current epidemiological situation.

In a statement dated Saturday, October 31, 2026, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Kenya had successfully contained the outbreak, with no evidence of community transmission and no new confirmed infections reported since October 19.

Duale maintained that the measures imposed by Saudi Arabia were disproportionate to the situation on the ground, warning that international restrictions could undermine cooperation at a time when Kenya was making progress in controlling the disease.

“The measures taken are not only excessive but not backed by the current epidemiological situation in the country,” Duale stated.

The Cabinet Secretary explained that Kenya’s index Ebola case was imported and that health authorities immediately initiated contact tracing to prevent further spread of the disease.

According to the Ministry, all 135 contacts linked to the initial case were identified and traced, representing 100 per cent of the people associated with the infection. Of these, 118 were placed under quarantine as part of containment measures.

Kenya has so far recorded eight confirmed Ebola cases, all linked to the initial case. Four of the infections involved healthcare workers, while the other four affected close family members.

Duale emphasised that the country had not recorded any transmission outside the identified cluster, insisting that there was no evidence of community transmission.

“We have NOT had any transmission of the disease outside this cluster and I reiterate we have NO evidence of community transmission,” he said.

The Ministry further disclosed that Kenya had recorded two deaths, including the initial patient and one additional patient who succumbed to the disease.

However, seven patients who remain under medical care are reportedly making progress, with five having recorded their first negative Ebola test after completing treatment.

The five patients are awaiting a second test scheduled for Monday, November 2, 2026, to establish whether they have recovered sufficiently to be discharged.

The Ministry expressed optimism that the patients would be released from hospital on Tuesday, November 3, alongside 46 additional contacts who remain under quarantine but have not developed symptoms.

This would add to the 20 contacts who had already been released from quarantine following the completion of the required monitoring period.

Duale said the developments demonstrated that the government’s response measures were working and that the country was moving towards containing the outbreak.

“This clearly demonstrates that our response is holding and will soon deliver spectacular results,” he stated.

The Cabinet Secretary also called on the international community to support Kenya’s efforts instead of imposing restrictions that could isolate the country.

He said Kenya had demonstrated leadership and transparency in managing the outbreak and urged foreign governments to recognise the progress made by local health authorities.

“What we require from the international community is support and collaboration, not condemnation, not travel restrictions and certainly not isolation,” Duale said.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, according to the statement, will continue engaging Saudi Arabia over the measures.

Duale also thanked Kenyans for their solidarity during the outbreak, saying the country had demonstrated unity in responding to the public health challenge.

“Together as a united people we shall overcome,” he said.

The statement comes as Kenya continues implementing surveillance, contact tracing, quarantine and treatment measures aimed at preventing further Ebola infections.