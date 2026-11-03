Africa CDC demands lifting of Saudi travel restrictions on Kenya

Africa CDC has urged Saudi Arabia to lift Ebola-related travel restrictions imposed on Kenya, warning that disproportionate measures could undermine international public health cooperation and penalise countries that report outbreaks transparently.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, the continental health agency expressed solidarity with the Kenyan government, saying the country's response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak demonstrated strong leadership, transparency and commitment to containing transmission.

Africa CDC Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya said five patients who had tested positive for Ebola were being discharged after recording negative PCR results, while 46 people had completed the required 21-day quarantine period.

Kaseya called on Saudi Arabia to reconsider the restrictions, arguing that public health decisions should be guided by scientific evidence rather than fear or the geographical origin of an outbreak.

“Africa needs partnership, not punishment. Solidarity, not stigma. Today, I stand firmly with the Government and people of Kenya. Kenya has shown strong leadership, transparency and determination in its response to Ebola,” Kaseya said.

A healthcare worker in Kenya takes part in an Ebola preparedness simulation exercise. Kenya Humanitarian Fund support will help strengthen surveillance, rapid response and infection prevention efforts. — WHO

“I call on our partners in Saudi Arabia to urgently review and lift the unjustified travel restrictions imposed on Kenya. Saudi Arabia is a longstanding friend and partner of Africa. I am confident that dialogue, science and mutual respect can guide us towards a solution.”

According to Africa CDC, Kenya had recorded nine confirmed Ebola cases, including two deaths, since detecting its first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease on October 6, 2026.

The agency said all infections were epidemiologically linked to a single imported case, with no new confirmed infections reported since October 19.

It added that there was currently no evidence of sustained community transmission, although contact tracing, monitoring, laboratory testing and infection prevention measures remained in place.

Africa CDC said the progress reflected the effectiveness of Kenya's containment measures and commended the Ministry of Health, led by Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, alongside healthcare workers and public health teams involved in the response.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale speaking on Thursday during a briefing with diplomats, international organisations and development partners on Kenya’s Ebola preparedness and response. — MoH.

The agency also highlighted Kenya's digital health reforms, noting that the Social Health Authority had registered more than 34 million Kenyans within approximately one year.

It argued that detecting an imported case should not automatically be interpreted as a failure of a country's health security system.

“The detection of an imported Ebola case is not, in itself, evidence of a failure of national health security. On the contrary, early detection, transparent reporting and effective containment demonstrate the value of investments in preparedness and surveillance,” the statement said.

The agency further raised concerns about what it described as unequal treatment of countries facing comparable public health risks, pointing to the recent detection of an imported Ebola case in France.

It maintained that the same scientific standards should apply regardless of whether an imported infection is identified in Africa, Europe or another region.

Africa CDC warned that broad travel and visa restrictions without proportionate risk assessments could disrupt trade, economic activities, families and livelihoods while discouraging countries from reporting future outbreaks promptly.

It said the World Health Organization's recommendations for the Bundibugyo Ebola emergency distinguish between targeted measures for confirmed and suspected cases and exposed contacts, and restrictions affecting the general travelling population.

The agency maintained that effective outbreak control required surveillance, screening, contact tracing, isolation, infection prevention and cross-border cooperation rather than indiscriminate travel restrictions.

Africa CDC called on Saudi Arabia to engage with Kenya, the agency and WHO to review the measures while retaining any restrictions supported by scientific evidence.

It also urged other countries against introducing similar restrictions without sound public health justification.

The agency called for increased financial and technical support for African countries responding to the outbreak, saying only about one billion of the three billion pledged by donors had been disbursed.

Kaseya said Africa's priority should remain stopping transmission, protecting lives and mobilising resources for affected countries.

“Kenya has demonstrated that African countries can detect imported Ebola cases, respond decisively and protect their populations. We must not punish transparency or turn public health emergencies into barriers between nations,” he said.

“Africa needs partnership, not punishment; solidarity, not stigma.”