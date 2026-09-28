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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

police investigation

Three Tanzanian park rangers arrested after man dies in Ngorongoro
Africa

Three Tanzanian park rangers arrested after man dies in Ngorongoro

Police are investigating how 25-year-old Sefu Musa died after the group was detained inside the conservation area. His fellow traveller, Salimu Haji, was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment, while the third man, Abdallah Nuru, managed to return to Arusha following the incident.

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Doctor's fears before fatal Nairobi shooting emerge
News

Doctor's fears before fatal Nairobi shooting emerge

The reports, which include an alleged attack at her Mlolongo residence and another encounter involving a man believed to be armed, have now become part of the homicide investigation as detectives seek to establish whether they were linked to Wednesday's killing.

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