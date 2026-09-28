Lumakanda police officer under probe for allegedly defiling minor
The incident was reported at Lumakanda Police Station under OB Number 14 of September 27, 2026, at about 12:07 pm, following an alleged incident in the Kambi Moto area.
The incident was reported at Lumakanda Police Station under OB Number 14 of September 27, 2026, at about 12:07 pm, following an alleged incident in the Kambi Moto area.
The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Johannesburg.
Seventeen people were killed and 15 others injured when eight gunmen stormed a bar near Johannesburg on Saturday evening.
Investigating officer Charles Mutua told Milimani Principal Magistrate Rose Ndombi that police officers who responded to the scene found Mwathi with serious head injuries and brain matter scattered on the ground.
Thomas, 45, was arrested on Sunday, September 13, in the Aberbargoed area of Caerphilly, according to Gwent Police. The force said he was later released on bail while further inquiries are carried out.
The former CS called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to move swiftly to establish what happened and identify those behind the incident.
According to detectives handling the cases, the suspects allegedly relied on an anonymous TikTok account to engage women online before arranging to meet them in person.
The Corporation said the investigation has raised the possibility that the man could be connected to other cases involving the destruction of railway equipment along the corridor.
Investigating officer Edwin Chirchir told the court on Tuesday that Kirwa is a person of interest in the murder inquiry and that releasing him at this stage could affect the ongoing investigations.
Another witness said the Range Rover rammed into a nearby tipper shortly after hitting the motorcycle, before losing control and rolling several times. The witness said the vehicle was allegedly speeding and overtaking dangerously at the time of the crash
According to a police incident report, the group stormed the hotel at about 8 pm before damaging furniture, equipment and other items
Police are investigating how 25-year-old Sefu Musa died after the group was detained inside the conservation area. His fellow traveller, Salimu Haji, was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment, while the third man, Abdallah Nuru, managed to return to Arusha following the incident.
Police said three of the injured miners have already been discharged from hospital and taken into custody. Adams said they are expected to face charges related to illegal mining and trespassing.
Speaking at a press briefing at Magereza House on Friday, August 7, DCI Director Mohamed Amin said ballistic analysis had established that a Jericho pistol recovered from Nderi Police Post was the firearm used to kill Dr Mutiso.
Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, was found in the Kypseli district of Athens on 18 July, days after she was reported missing.
In a statement on Sunday, the DCI said the unit assumed control of the case after a report was made at Mlolongo Police Station on July 27, 2026. The agency said investigations are ongoing and pledged to keep the public updated as significant developments emerge.
The reports, which include an alleged attack at her Mlolongo residence and another encounter involving a man believed to be armed, have now become part of the homicide investigation as detectives seek to establish whether they were linked to Wednesday's killing.
Police said there were two suspects who were shooting at each other. One of the suspects is in custody and the other still at large, although officials have said there is no threat to public.
Police said a vehicle entered Tiergarten park and struck people during Berlin’s Gay Pride event, killing one and injuring around 15. German leaders vowed the attack would be investigated and punished.
According to the DCI, officers searched the suspect immediately after his arrest and recovered four mobile phones, including Joy Kanini Gathu's handset, which has since been secured as a key exhibit in the investigation.
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
According to police, a worker who had been cutting grass at Fusion Farm in the Kiaora area came across the body lying in shrubs at about 5pm. He informed his supervisor, who immediately reported the matter to Juja Police Station.
Addressing the matter publicly, Fikirini expressed grief over Ouma's death and conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
As part of the orders issued by the court, two mobile phones recovered from Njagi will be handed over to officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for forensic examination.
The impact forced the Land Cruiser into the opposite lane, where it collided with seven oncoming vehicles, triggering a cascading crash involving nine vehicles in total.
The investigation was triggered after a dismembered body was discovered at the site on Monday, prompting authorities to revisit earlier incidents linked to the same area
According to detectives, the suspect “brazenly infiltrated their homes” and made off with electronics and personal items before a manhunt was launched to track him down.
The Kenya Editors Guild has condemned the assault of two journalists covering a UDA meeting in Cherangany, urging a thorough police probe and warning the attack undermines press freedom and accountability.