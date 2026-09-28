Western
Lumakanda police officer under probe for allegedly defiling minor
The incident was reported at Lumakanda Police Station under OB Number 14 of September 27, 2026, at about 12:07 pm, following an alleged incident in the Kambi Moto area.
The incident was reported at Lumakanda Police Station under OB Number 14 of September 27, 2026, at about 12:07 pm, following an alleged incident in the Kambi Moto area.
The Kakamega tour is part of a broader effort to build support in Western Kenya, a region that has attracted increased political attention ahead of the next elections
The ceremony will take place at his Lumakanda home, Lugari Constituency in Kakamega County.