27 killed in two South Africa mass shootings
Seventeen people were killed and 15 others injured when eight gunmen stormed a bar near Johannesburg on Saturday evening.
Seventeen people were killed and 15 others injured when eight gunmen stormed a bar near Johannesburg on Saturday evening.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers flagged down a Toyota Harrier believed to have been carrying the gang, but the occupants allegedly refused to stop and opened fire at the detectives.
The reports, which include an alleged attack at her Mlolongo residence and another encounter involving a man believed to be armed, have now become part of the homicide investigation as detectives seek to establish whether they were linked to Wednesday's killing.
According to the DCI, the suspect was traced to a house in Joska Town where he had reportedly been staying at his girlfriend's home, believing the location would keep him away from investigators. Acting on intelligence, detectives from DCI headquarters joined officers from DCI Matungulu and local police to carry out the operation.
Police in Johannesburg say heavily armed suspects stormed Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland on Tuesday night, killing 12 people and injuring others. Officers responded to reports of violence and have launched a manhunt.