Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

gun violence

Doctor's fears before fatal Nairobi shooting emerge
News

Doctor's fears before fatal Nairobi shooting emerge

The reports, which include an alleged attack at her Mlolongo residence and another encounter involving a man believed to be armed, have now become part of the homicide investigation as detectives seek to establish whether they were linked to Wednesday's killing.

By
DCI guns down suspect linked to viral Westlands restaurant robbery
Crime

DCI guns down suspect linked to viral Westlands restaurant robbery

According to the DCI, the suspect was traced to a house in Joska Town where he had reportedly been staying at his girlfriend's home, believing the location would keep him away from investigators. Acting on intelligence, detectives from DCI headquarters joined officers from DCI Matungulu and local police to carry out the operation.

By