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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

shooting

Sydney mass shooting: Survivor charged as community mourns deadly attack
Global Affairs

Sydney mass shooting: Survivor charged as community mourns deadly attack

The assault, which struck Australia’s Jewish community during a Hanukkah celebration, claimed 15 lives and left many more injured, making it the country’s deadliest shooting since 1996. In addition to the murder charges, Akram faces 40 counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to kill and one charge of displaying a symbol associated with a banned terrorist group.

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Afghan residents condemn DC shooting, call for fair immigration handling
Global Affairs

Afghan residents condemn DC shooting, call for fair immigration handling

The attack claimed the life of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, while Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized in critical condition.In reaction, President Donald Trump announced a halt on all Afghan immigration applications, ordered a review of green cards for individuals from 19 countries, and warned of stricter measures for migrants from what he describes as “third-world countries.”

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