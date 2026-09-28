South African tavern shooting death toll rises to 18
The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Johannesburg.
The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Johannesburg.
Police said there were two suspects who were shooting at each other. One of the suspects is in custody and the other still at large, although officials have said there is no threat to public.
Detectives are seeking to establish the circumstances that led to the shooting and have so far recorded statements from the two security officers attached to the Principal Secretary, a director from the State Department for Youth Affairs who was reportedly inside the PS’s vehicle at the time, and several witnesses who were present during the incident.
Officers said the incident began about 05:00 local time (10:00 BST). A single gunman shot 10 people before fleeing in a stolen car. Police then chased and killed the suspected shooter.
Wamiti is accused of shooting George Gathu on Sunday, January 18, at around 11 pm. He appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Mary Gituma at Nyeri Law Courts, where prosecutors asked the court to detain him for 21 days.
IPOA said it oversaw the post-mortem examination conducted on the afternoon of January 11, which established the cause of death as a head injury resulting from a single penetrating gunshot.
The assault, which struck Australia’s Jewish community during a Hanukkah celebration, claimed 15 lives and left many more injured, making it the country’s deadliest shooting since 1996. In addition to the murder charges, Akram faces 40 counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to kill and one charge of displaying a symbol associated with a banned terrorist group.
The violence is the latest in a long line of school attacks in the United States, where attempts to restrict access to firearms face political deadlock.
Streets around campus remained blocked and packed with emergency vehicles hours after the shooting and law enforcement officials heightened security around the city as police continued their manhunt.
The attack claimed the life of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, while Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized in critical condition.In reaction, President Donald Trump announced a halt on all Afghan immigration applications, ordered a review of green cards for individuals from 19 countries, and warned of stricter measures for migrants from what he describes as “third-world countries.”
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that three detainees were shot. One has died, and two remain in critical condition.
The shooting occurred shortly after 2 pm local time (6 p.m. GMT). Images from the scene showed injured officers being lifted into a medical helicopter for emergency evacuation.
All five victims were quickly taken to Bungoma County Referral Hospital, where doctors confirmed that their injuries were not life-threatening and that they were in stable condition. No deaths or serious harm were reported.
Trump made the announcement while speaking at the Pentagon during a ceremony remembering the 9/11 attacks.
Beyond his practice, Mbobu served as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, shaping future generations of lawyers, and contributed significantly to legal scholarship, particularly in the law of evidence.
Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters on Thursday that the attacker "appeared to hate all of us" but was primarily focused on harming children.
Governor Abdi Guyo called on security agencies to intensify investigations and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.
Images and footage presented in court showed the officer’s consistent appearance over the two days, which the witness confirmed.
Following the ruling, the officers will remain in custody at Capitol Hill Police Station until July 10.
Police Constables Klinzy Barasa Masinde and Duncan Kiprono have been interdicted and are being processed by the Homicide Team at the DCI Headquarters.