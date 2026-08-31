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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Central African Republic

UN appeals for restraint as Central African Republic prepares for elections
Global Affairs

UN appeals for restraint as Central African Republic prepares for elections

The country is set to hold presidential, legislative, regional and municipal elections, with more than two million registered voters expected to cast their ballots. The vote comes amid heightened political debate following constitutional amendments earlier this year that removed presidential term limits, opening the way for President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who has been in office since 2016, to seek another term.

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