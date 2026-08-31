Infographics
Africa's 10 Most Fire-Affected Countries in 2026
The figures cover landscape, savanna, grassland, and forest fires recorded up to August 1, 2026
The figures cover landscape, savanna, grassland, and forest fires recorded up to August 1, 2026
The country is set to hold presidential, legislative, regional and municipal elections, with more than two million registered voters expected to cast their ballots. The vote comes amid heightened political debate following constitutional amendments earlier this year that removed presidential term limits, opening the way for President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who has been in office since 2016, to seek another term.
The endorsement, announced on Saturday during the party's national congress in Bangui, paves the way for Touadera to seek a third term in office.