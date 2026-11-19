Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has thrown her weight behind a legislative push to curb inflated local revenue projections, warning lawmakers that overly optimistic forecasts by county governments are fueling a mounting crisis of unpaid supplier bills.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Finance and Budget on Thursday, Nyakang’o endorsed proposed amendments to the Public Finance Management Act that would cap counties’ projected own-source revenue at 15% above their most recent audited collections.

According to an analysis Nyakang’o presented to the committee, 36 of the 46 counties drafted their budgets for the 2025/2026 financial year with revenue targets set more than 15% above their prior collections. Thirty-three of those counties missed their marks.

Collectively, the counties collected 78.68 billion Kenyan shillings against a target of 106.45 billion shillings, leaving a budget gap of 27.77 billion shillings.

"Counties always promise, but they don't deliver," Nyakang’o told the committee, linking the persistent shortfalls to the accumulation of unpaid arrears, known locally as pending bills, which stood at 72.53 billion shillings as of June 30, 2026, compared with 153.2 billion shillings in June 2022.

"A limit on the projected OSR tied to the last reported and audited collections aligns appropriations with the cash that the counties have shown they can collect. This reduces the risk that counties incur obligations that they cannot pay, protects suppliers, and limits the growth of pending bills." Nyakang’o said.

Nyakang’o also raised alarms over how counties are accounting for their income. While overall local collections rose by 16.9%, traditional revenue streams, including land rates, business permits, and parking fees, grew by just 1.5%.

Instead, the bulk of the growth came from the Facility Improvement Fund, which surged by 43.7% to 35.34 billion shillings. Under the Facility Improvement Financing Act of 2023, public health facilities can collect and retain user fees directly, bypassing the central County Revenue Fund.

Dr. Nyakang’o warned that this structure creates a severe oversight blind spot, preventing her office from verifying hospital collections in real time. She urged Parliament to amend the law so that all health facility revenues are routed through the central county fund before being disbursed back to hospitals through approved requisitions.

Members of the Senate committee echoed her concerns, criticising county executives for initiating procurement tenders without available cash and questioning the reliability of self-reported hospital figures.

Senator Richard Onyonka of Kisii County called for an immediate halt to unfunded procurement commitments.

"Kenya needs to be fixed, and the fixing is not political; it’s the financials," he said.

Senator Mariam Sheikh Omar accused some county administrations of slashing health budgets by up to 50% while leaning on unverified hospital fee collections to mask sluggish performance in ordinary tax collection. Meanwhile, Senator Mohamed Faki of Mombasa urged the Controller of Budget to exercise her existing monitoring and evaluation powers more aggressively to audit hospital accounts while lawmakers draft the legislative fixes.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Ali Roba, a former two-term governor, also backed routing hospital funds through the central county accounts. He added that Programme-Based Budgeting, the system counties currently use, obscures spending details that were once transparent under traditional itemised budgets.

"I identify with the proposals 100%, and I feel that legislative amendments are necessary," the chair stated.

Roba directed Nyakang’o’s office to conduct a comparative study on the effectiveness of Programme-Based Budgeting across the devolved governments.

To enforce compliance, the committee resolved to summon officials from Nyeri County for failing to report its health facility fund figures, alongside Lamu, Makueni, Marsabit and Nakuru counties for failing to enact local laws implementing the 2023 Health Financing Act.