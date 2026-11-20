Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Francis Meja has called for stronger pension reforms to guarantee financial security and dignity for workers after retirement, urging African governments and stakeholders to prioritise sustainable and inclusive retirement systems.

Meja said pension reforms should go beyond establishing policies, institutions and accumulating assets, insisting that their success should be measured by the benefits and financial protection they deliver to contributors.

Speaking on Thursday, November 19, 2026, during the second Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF) Pan-African Pensions Conference in Mombasa, the PSC chairperson called for renewed commitment towards strengthening pension systems across the continent.

The three-day conference, taking place at PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa, Mombasa, from November 18 to 20, brings together delegates to discuss strategies for improving retirement systems under the theme, From Reform to Reality – Building Pension Systems That Work for Africa.

Addressing participants, Meja emphasised that pension reforms must translate into tangible improvements in the lives of workers, particularly through adequate retirement benefits, efficient services and reliable financial protection.

"The true measure of pension reform is not simply the policies adopted, institutional structures established or assets accumulated, but the extent to which these translate into adequate benefits, reliable service delivery and financial security for members," he said.

His remarks highlighted concerns around the effectiveness of pension systems in protecting workers from financial uncertainty after leaving active employment.

Meja identified strong fiduciary governance, timely remittance of pension contributions, expanded coverage, technological innovation and prudent investment strategies as critical pillars in strengthening retirement systems.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that pension contributions are remitted on time, noting that effective management of members' savings is central to delivering the intended benefits when workers retire.

Timely remittance is particularly important in ensuring that pension funds can manage their financial obligations and invest contributions to generate returns for members.

The PSC chairperson also called for expanded pension coverage, pointing to the need for retirement protection systems that accommodate more African workers.

His remarks placed emphasis on building inclusive schemes that can serve a wider section of the workforce while maintaining sound financial management.

On investment strategies, he urged pension managers to adopt prudent approaches that balance the interests of contributors with opportunities for economic development.

Pension funds hold substantial financial resources that can support investment and development, but their primary responsibility remains protecting members' retirement savings.

He also identified technological innovation as an important component of modernising pension administration and improving service delivery.

The PSC Chair reaffirmed the Public Service Commission's commitment to the welfare of public service employees, recognising the Public Service Superannuation Fund's role in safeguarding their retirement future.

He called for stronger collaboration among governments, employers, pension trustees, regulators and other stakeholders to ensure that reforms produce measurable improvements.

According to the PSC chairperson, cooperation among these institutions is necessary to address challenges affecting pension administration and ensure that workers receive the benefits they are entitled to after retirement.

The conference was also attended by PSC Chief Executive Officer Paul Famba, PSC PSSF Trustee Dr Kiprono Philemon and PSC Pension Scheme Trustee Francis Lemarkat.

Their participation underscored the Commission's involvement in discussions surrounding the management, governance and sustainability of public service pension arrangements.

The conference provides a platform for stakeholders to examine how African countries can strengthen pension systems and improve retirement outcomes for workers.

The discussions come amid growing emphasis on sustainable pension financing, effective governance and the need to extend retirement protection to more workers across the continent.

Meja's address called for a shift from policy commitments to practical implementation, with pension institutions expected to demonstrate how reforms improve the financial wellbeing of their members.

He maintained that retirement systems must ultimately fulfil their responsibility to workers who contribute throughout their careers.

As the conference continues until November 20, stakeholders are expected to deliberate on approaches that can strengthen pension governance, improve investment performance and expand coverage.

The PSC chairperson maintained that pension systems must uphold a fundamental promise: enabling those who serve today to retire with dignity tomorrow.