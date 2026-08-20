Meja’s six-year PSC term faces fresh court test
The dispute follows Meja’s elevation from PSC commissioner to chairperson, a move the petitioners say cannot give him a new six-year period because both positions are within the same commission.
The dispute follows Meja’s elevation from PSC commissioner to chairperson, a move the petitioners say cannot give him a new six-year period because both positions are within the same commission.
During his vetting by the National Assembly Labour Committee, Meja said the government plans to streamline recruitment by introducing online interviews to reduce human interference, promote fairness, and improve transparency in the hiring process.
Kenya’s National Assembly will vet Ida Odinga and Francis Meja on 20 February 2026 in Nairobi, inviting public memoranda as part of the constitutional approval process for the two presidential nominees.
Meja joined the PSC in January 2025 and his promotion would position him at the helm of one of the country’s key constitutional commissions responsible for overseeing public service management.
The move comes as the current commissioners near the end of their six-year non-renewable term, which is set to expire on November 17, 2025.