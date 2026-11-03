PSC Chairperson urges state agencies to comply with HR laws in disciplinary cases

Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Francis Meja has urged heads of state agencies to strictly comply with laws, policies and guidelines governing human resource management and disciplinary control to avoid unnecessary appeals and court cases.

Meja expressed concern over the growing number of disciplinary appeals reaching the Commission for consideration, warning that the trend points to a lack of compliance with established human resource management instruments.

He said state corporations and public universities should ensure that disciplinary matters are handled in accordance with the relevant legal and administrative frameworks to protect employees' rights and safeguard public institutions from avoidable disputes.

“When technical officers and Boards or Councils exercise due diligence on disciplinary matters, fewer appeals and court cases follow. It is also a win-win scenario for the government and individual officers,” Meja said.

He was speaking on Monday, November 2, 2026, during the opening session of a capacity-building workshop for state corporations and public universities at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa.

The workshop, organised by the Commission, brought together chairpersons and chief executive officers of state corporations, alongside council members and vice chancellors of public universities.

The meeting focused on human resource matters arising from disciplinary control, with participants drawn from institutions responsible for overseeing public sector employment and administration.

Meja warned that failure to comply with established procedures, particularly where disciplinary decisions are successfully challenged on appeal, could expose institutions to significant financial consequences.

He noted that such non-compliance could also result in personal liability for officers responsible for disciplinary decisions when disputes are escalated to courts of law.

According to the PSC chairperson, institutions must exercise due diligence when handling disciplinary cases to minimise legal challenges and ensure decisions are made within the framework of existing laws and regulations.

He further cautioned that unfair or poorly managed disciplinary processes could have consequences beyond legal and financial costs.

Meja said such practices erode trust within institutions, demotivate employees and ultimately undermine the quality of services delivered to Kenyans.

He emphasised the importance of proper human resource management practices, urging institutional leadership to ensure that disciplinary procedures are handled fairly and in accordance with the applicable guidelines.

The Commission's concerns come amid an increasing number of disciplinary appeals submitted for its consideration, highlighting the need for state agencies to strengthen their internal processes and ensure compliance with established requirements.

The workshop provided a platform for leaders of state corporations and public universities to address human resource management challenges associated with disciplinary control.

Among those present were PSC commissioners Joan Machayo and Boya Molu, Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Paul Famba, and Deputy Commission Secretary in charge of legal services Jacqueline Manani.

The Commission brought together the institutional leaders as part of its engagement on human resource matters affecting state corporations and public universities.