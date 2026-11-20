Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced that the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results will be released in January 2027, giving more than one million candidates a timeline for receiving their grades.

Ogamba made the announcement on Friday, while delivering remarks following the conclusion of the field administration of the national examinations.

The Cabinet Secretary said the government would begin marking candidates' answer scripts promptly, with 34,170 examiners expected to participate in the exercise across 41 marking centres.

"For the 2026 KCSE examination, the marking of answer scripts will be undertaken promptly, with a target of releasing results in January 2027," Ogamba stated.

The announcement comes after the completion of weeks of national examinations involving 1,048,355 registered candidates across 10,693 examination centres countrywide.

The 2026 candidature marked the first time in the history of KCSE that the number of registered candidates exceeded one million.

The CS noted that the government had relied on a multi-agency approach to coordinate the examination exercise, involving the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and other government agencies.

The government distributed examination materials daily from 646 distribution centres to ensure that candidates received their papers according to the official timetable.

Learners sitting for past Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams. — Handout

He said the coordination was necessary given the large number of candidates and the logistical demands involved in administering the national examinations.

"To ensure seamless and efficient administration of these examinations, especially with such a large candidature, we have been working through a multi-agency approach," he said.

The examination administration period lasted 24 days, with authorities coordinating the distribution of examination materials, supervision and security arrangements across the country.

The Cabinet Secretary identified flooding in several parts of the country as one of the major challenges encountered during the administration of the 2026 examinations.

Areas affected included Tana River, Kitui, Turkana, West Pokot, Wajir and Mandera, where difficult weather conditions complicated the movement of examination materials and access to some examination centres.

The government also recorded isolated security incidents in Moyale, Isiolo and Garissa, particularly Dadaab, as well as parts of Turkana, including Kapedo and Aror.

Ogamba said authorities made special arrangements to ensure candidates in the affected areas were not prevented from sitting their examinations.

"The government, through the officers in these areas, made all the necessary arrangements to ensure that all candidates sat their papers," he stated.

Among the measures adopted were the deployment of helicopters and alternative transport methods to deliver examination materials to areas affected by flooding and difficult terrain.

Some candidates were also temporarily relocated to safer locations to enable them to continue with their examinations despite security and logistical challenges.

The Education CS praised field officers who worked under difficult circumstances to ensure that all candidates participated in the national assessment.

"I wish to register my special recognition and appreciation to all those field officers who went out of their way under the various unprecedented circumstances to ensure that all candidates were served," he added.

Besides announcing the KCSE results timeline, Ogamba provided an update on the processing of the 2026 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

He said the government was prioritising the marking of structured questions, with the aim of releasing the assessment outcomes in December 2026.

A total of 13,484 examiners are handling the structured questions across 24 marking centres, while machine scoring of multiple-choice questions is being conducted simultaneously.

The results will facilitate the placement of learners into senior schools under Grade 10 before January 2027.

"Before January 2027, the Ministry of Education [will] undertake placement of the learners into senior schools (Grade 10)," Ogamba stated.

The December release target is intended to give the ministry time to complete the placement process ahead of the new academic year.

The Education CS further announced that the 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) results would be released in January 2027.

The assessment uses machine scoring and will provide feedback on learners' academic achievement as they transition to junior school under Grade 7.

This means January 2027 will be an important period for candidates and learners awaiting the outcomes of the KCSE and KPSEA assessments.

Ogamba commended candidates for maintaining discipline and honesty throughout the examination and assessment period, assuring them that the government would uphold the credibility of the certification process.

"As a Ministry, we guarantee you fair and credible certification of your honest and hard work," he said.

With KCSE marking expected to begin promptly, attention now shifts to the 41 marking centres as candidates await their results in January.