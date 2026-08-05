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Radio Generation Kenya

KJSEA

KNUT raises alarm as 2025 exam workers wait months for payment
Education and Career

KNUT raises alarm as 2025 exam workers wait months for payment

This comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba acknowledged that the government is facing a Sh4.7 billion funding deficit needed to settle pending bills for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and other contracted staff under the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

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KNEC clarifies KJSEA grading, rejects claims of lowered standards
News

KNEC clarifies KJSEA grading, rejects claims of lowered standards

KNEC dismissed claims that the grading model is confusing or designed to water down standards, warning schools against sharing what it described as false and misleading interpretations of results. The council said it had noted reports circulating in some schools showing aggregate scores and mean grades, which do not apply to KJSEA.

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Government rules out any school fee increase in 2026
Education and Career

Government rules out any school fee increase in 2026

Ogamba also addressed concerns that had emerged last month when some parents and school heads raised questions about possible fee changes under the Competency-Based Curriculum. In November, he dismissed any talk of revised charges, saying the ministry had not altered the rates set earlier.

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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba with Basic Education PS Julius Bitok during the release of the 2025 Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) results./HANDOUT
Education and Career

KJSEA 2025: Age gaps clear across counties, Kilifi and Baringo stand out

Nationally, the ministry’s data showed that 642,620 learners, representing 56.84 per cent of the total, were within the recommended age range of 14 to 15 years. Overall, 1,130,459 learners participated in the 2025 KJSEA, a key milestone in implementing the competency-based curriculum. Of these, 578,630 were male and 551,829 female, making up 51.19 per cent and 48.81 per cent respectively.

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New KJSEA grading model unveiled as learners post strong results
Education and Career

New KJSEA grading model unveiled as learners post strong results

Ogamba also revealed that girls recorded stronger results than boys in Exceeding Expectation in 10 of the 12 subjects assessed. He said the widest gap appeared in Kiswahili, where 64.86 per cent of girls exceeded expectations compared to 51.41 per cent of boys. Girls also led in CRE with 59.77 per cent compared to 48.39 per cent of boys.

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2025 KJSEA results: 75% of Kenyan junior learners meet targets
Education and Career

2025 KJSEA results: 75% of Kenyan junior learners meet targets

Creative Arts and Sports emerged as the best-performed area, with 96.84 percent of learners meeting or going beyond expectations. Agriculture followed closely at 96.2 percent, while Kiswahili and Social Studies posted 93.11 percent and 92.93 percent respectively.

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How to check 2025 KJSEA school placements via SMS and online
Education and Career

How to check 2025 KJSEA school placements via SMS and online

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will release the 2025 KJSEA results on December 11, 2025. He stated that the national examinations are a key measure of a student’s readiness to transition into senior secondary schools.

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KNEC alerts public over scammers targeting exam results
Education and Career

KNEC alerts public over scammers targeting exam results

The Ministry of Education is set to release the 2025 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and KJSEA results in December, while KCSE results are scheduled for January 2026. This year, 996,078 candidates took KCSE, 1,298,089 pupils sat for KPSEA, and 1,130,669 learners completed KJSEA under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), marking the first national assessment for junior school students under the new system.

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Ogamba: Over 11,000 examiners on duty as 78 arrested for exam fraud
Education and Career

Ogamba: Over 11,000 examiners on duty as 78 arrested for exam fraud

Ogamba thanked candidates, teachers, security officers and members of the public for supporting the exercise so far. He urged Kenyans to stay alert and report any suspicious behaviour using KNEC’s toll-free numbers 0800721410 and 0800724900. Cases involving police misconduct can be reported to IPOA through toll-free line 1559.

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Parents to pay equal fees as senior school reforms take effect
News

Parents to pay equal fees as senior school reforms take effect

Day school students will pay Sh9,374 annually, while those in special needs institutions will pay Sh37,210. The government will finance each student under the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) programme at Sh12,870 annually, a decrease from Sh22,244. Special needs learners will receive a higher allocation of Sh32,600 per learner.

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