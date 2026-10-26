Ololtuaa warns KPSEA, KJSEA candidates against cheating as 2.58 million sit assessments

Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa has warned candidates against examination malpractice as more than 2.58 million Grade 6 and Grade 9 learners begin national assessments across Kenya.

Ololtuaa said candidates found violating examination regulations risk disciplinary action, including cancellation of their results, as the government seeks to safeguard the credibility of the 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

Speaking on Monday when he opened an examination container holding assessment materials at Mbita Sub-County headquarters in Homa Bay County, the PS said the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) had issued guidelines to ensure compliance with examination regulations.

“The Kenya National Examinations Council has given guidelines. If you are found to have violated them, then of course you will be dealt with as far as the regulations that have been laid down, which may even entail, of course, your exam being cancelled and so on. So we have been able to guide accordingly,” Ololtuaa said.

He urged candidates, parents and teachers to uphold examination integrity, warning that cheating or attempting to cheat would attract firm action.

“Any form of cheating or attempt to cheat is not allowed at all and will be dealt with as per the law. But we have taken measures. So far there is no challenge whatsoever in that particular respect,” he said.

Ololtuaa maintained that monitoring arrangements had been strengthened and learners, teachers and parents briefed on their responsibilities to ensure the assessments proceeded without interference.

“And so we believe that with all the structures put in place and the monitoring that we are doing, and also the guidance that we have given to the teachers, to the parents and to the pupils, because even the pupils and the students have been talked to, and everybody is maintaining very high standards of integrity,” he said.

“So we are, of course, saying, let nobody attempt or try, because if they try, then the law is there to deal with them firmly.”

According to KNEC figures, 2,586,491 candidates are registered for the two assessments. Of these, 1,380,463 are sitting KPSEA, while 1,206,028 are undertaking KJSEA.

The KPSEA assessment runs from Monday, October 26, to Wednesday, October 28, while KJSEA continues until Friday, October 30. Both assessments are part of the Competency-Based Education system, which evaluates learners at the end of Grade 6 and Grade 9.

The number of candidates has increased since 2025. KPSEA registration rose from 1,298,089 to 1,380,463, while KJSEA candidature increased from 1,130,679 to 1,206,028.

To manage the exercise, KNEC has deployed 188,979 personnel, including 27,271 supervisors for KPSEA, 24,860 for KJSEA, 130,633 invigilators across the two assessments and 6,215 drivers. The teams are expected to oversee administration and the distribution of examination materials to centres.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has also assured learners and parents that preparations are complete, with contingency measures in place to address possible disruptions caused by heavy rains and flooding.

Ogamba said examination materials had been secured in containers across the country and that examination officials had been prepared ahead of the assessments. Learners completed rehearsals on Friday, October 23, to familiarise themselves with the procedures and instructions.

KNEC has also strengthened the security of examination materials through guarded storage containers and digital smart padlocks that allow officials to monitor when containers are opened and closed. The council has expanded its storage network by 48 containers this year, bringing the national total to 701.

The assessments are a key stage in the implementation of competency-based education, with KJSEA candidates preparing to transition to senior school in 2027.

Ololtuaa said maintaining public confidence in the assessments depended on adherence to the rules by all participants as the exercise continues across the country.