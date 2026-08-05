Sh6.7bn funding gap puts pressure on KNEC ahead of national exams
The Kenya National Examinations Council, however, has been allocated only Sh9.9 billion in the current financial year, leaving it with a funding deficit of Sh6.71 billion.
The Kenya National Examinations Council, however, has been allocated only Sh9.9 billion in the current financial year, leaving it with a funding deficit of Sh6.71 billion.
The verification comes as KNEC intensifies preparations for the administration of assessments under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), where continuous assessment contributes to a learner’s final score.
Earlier, Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson Sam Atandi confirmed that the supplementary budget had included funds meant to address the backlog in payments to teachers involved in exam administration.
KNEC says the increase has been driven by awareness drives across the country and growing urgency among learners and adults who want to secure the KCSE certificate before the current system is phased out.
Figures from the 2025 National Assessment Insights show that the cohort that started Grade 3 in 2019 had 1.28 million learners. By the time they reached Grade 9 in 2025, the number had reduced to 1.13 million. This represents an 88.17 per cent retention rate, meaning 151,691 learners dropped out before completing junior school.
This comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba acknowledged that the government is facing a Sh4.7 billion funding deficit needed to settle pending bills for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and other contracted staff under the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).
The information to be verified includes correct spelling and order of names, gender, date of birth, school of registration, and citizenship status. Citizenship is to be marked as (C) for citizens and (N) for non-citizens. Parents are also required to confirm the subjects registered for each learner.
For learners with special needs, registration also included categories such as Visual Impairment (VI) for blind candidates using Braille, Low Vision (LP) for those requiring large-print papers, and Hearing Impairment (HI).
Announcing the inaugural Grade 9 results at the Kenya National Examination Council headquarters in Nairobi, Ogamba said female learners met or exceeded expectations in 10 of the 12 subjects assessed.
The new documents will not display traditional grades such as A, B, C, or D, nor the actual marks scored. This information will only be shared with the Ministry of Education for placement purposes into senior school. Certification will now only be awarded at the completion of basic education — at the end of Grade 12.
Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo revealed that the National Command Centre for Examinations Security has been fully activated to coordinate real-time surveillance and response efforts across the country.
The Ministry of Education has also issued strict guidelines requiring Centre Managers, Supervisors, Invigilators, and Security Officers to surrender their mobile phones once they collect examination materials. The phones will be stored securely during the entire exam period to curb communication that could compromise integrity.
The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued strict guidelines for supervisors, directing that containers with KPSEA and KJSEA papers be opened at 6 a.m., while KCSE containers will be opened at 7 a.m. countrywide.
The announcement coincides with the opening of the third term of the 2025 school calendar, which runs from August 25 to October 24.
The council noted that the shift is meant to prepare learners for a more standardized and efficient assessment format.
The change, announced during the 2025–26 budget reading, marks the first step in shifting exam-related costs to families considered able to pay, starting with those in non-public schools.