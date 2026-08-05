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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KPSEA

Over 151,000 CBE learners fail to complete Junior School
Education and Career

Over 151,000 CBE learners fail to complete Junior School

Figures from the 2025 National Assessment Insights show that the cohort that started Grade 3 in 2019 had 1.28 million learners. By the time they reached Grade 9 in 2025, the number had reduced to 1.13 million. This represents an 88.17 per cent retention rate, meaning 151,691 learners dropped out before completing junior school.

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KNUT raises alarm as 2025 exam workers wait months for payment
Education and Career

KNUT raises alarm as 2025 exam workers wait months for payment

This comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba acknowledged that the government is facing a Sh4.7 billion funding deficit needed to settle pending bills for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and other contracted staff under the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

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Kenya drops certificates for Grade 6 and 9 learners under new curriculum
Education and Career

Kenya drops certificates for Grade 6 and 9 learners under new curriculum

The new documents will not display traditional grades such as A, B, C, or D, nor the actual marks scored. This information will only be shared with the Ministry of Education for placement purposes into senior school. Certification will now only be awarded at the completion of basic education — at the end of Grade 12.

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Smart locks, new rules rolled out to safeguard 2025 national exams
Education and Career

Smart locks, new rules rolled out to safeguard 2025 national exams

The Ministry of Education has also issued strict guidelines requiring Centre Managers, Supervisors, Invigilators, and Security Officers to surrender their mobile phones once they collect examination materials. The phones will be stored securely during the entire exam period to curb communication that could compromise integrity.

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