Ogamba vows action against exam fraud as Grade 6, 9 learners begin assessments

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has warned that the government will take legal action against anyone involved in examination malpractice as more than 2.4 million learners begin their national assessments across Kenya.

Speaking in Makueni County on Monday, Ogamba cautioned examination centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and other officials against engaging in irregularities, saying all those entrusted with administering the assessments must uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

“Any person found engaging in examination irregularities will face appropriate legal action, whether criminal or administrative,” he said.

The CS also warned parents, candidates and members of the public against fraudsters claiming to have access to examination papers and demanding money in exchange for purported advance access.

“Such claims are fraudulent, and I urge anyone with information concerning these activities to report the matter promptly to relevant authorities,” Ogamba said.

He said the government had put measures in place to ensure the assessments are conducted in a credible, secure and fair environment, while urging examination officials to provide safe and conducive conditions for all learners, including those with disabilities and those requiring special assistance.

Ogamba added that the Ministry of Education was working with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the National Police Service and other agencies to respond to potential challenges arising from heavy rainfall, flooding, insecurity and difficult terrain during the October-December rainy season.

He also called on parents and guardians to provide learners with encouragement and emotional support throughout the assessment period.

The CS praised the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), the Teachers Service Commission, teachers, examination officials and security agencies for preparing for the national assessments. He particularly acknowledged officers reporting to examination distribution centres to ensure assessment materials are dispatched securely and on time.

More than 2.4 million learners are expected to sit the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), which begin today, Monday, October 26, 2026.

According to KNEC, 1,298,089 Grade 6 learners are registered for the KPSEA, while 1,130,669 Grade 9 learners will undertake the KJSEA.

The five-day assessments were scheduled to begin at 8:30 am, following rehearsals conducted on Friday, 23 October, to familiarise candidates with examination procedures.

The assessments mark another milestone in Kenya’s transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which combines national assessments with school-based evaluations.

The Grade 9 assessment is particularly significant because it forms part of the process used to determine learners’ progression to senior school.

Ogamba said the government remained committed to safeguarding the integrity of the process and ensuring every learner had a fair opportunity to demonstrate their abilities.