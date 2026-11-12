Ruto orders reforms to secure future of comprehensive schools

President William Ruto has directed the Ministry of Education to prepare proposals for amendments to the Basic Education Act within 90 days to establish a clear legal framework for the governance, staffing and financing of comprehensive schools.

The proposed changes are expected to provide a legal foundation for the comprehensive school system as Kenya continues implementing the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

Speaking on Thursday, November 12, 2026, during the opening of the Kenya Comprehensive Schools Heads Association (KECSHA) National Annual General Meeting and Conference in Mombasa, Ruto said the reforms would address concerns raised by school administrators over the management of comprehensive schools.

"I have heard your request that the comprehensive school be clearly anchored in law. I agree and consequently direct the Ministry of Education to work with the Kenya Comprehensive Schools Heads Association and to present, within 90 days, proposals to amend the Basic Education Act," he said.

The President said the proposed amendments would ensure that the governance, staffing and financing of comprehensive schools rested on a firm legal foundation.

"Institutions built on clarity outlast those built on custom," he added.

Ruto's directive comes as school heads take on expanded responsibilities under the new education structure, which places pre-primary, primary and junior school education under comprehensive school management.

He noted that school heads who previously served under the Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (KEPSHA) were now part of KECSHA, with responsibilities extending from pre-primary education to the end of Grade 9.

The President said the transition required stronger institutional arrangements to support school administrators in managing the expanded responsibilities.

He also outlined government measures aimed at improving school financing, teacher availability and infrastructure.

Ruto said the government had released more than Sh86 billion in capitation funds in three instalments during the year, with Sh44.2 billion released in January, Sh23.4 billion in April and Sh18.5 billion in August.

He announced that from 2027, capitation funds would be released before schools reopen to enable administrators to plan and focus on teaching and learning.

"This is not a one-year gesture. It is now the rule. From 2027 onwards, capitation funds will be released before schools reopen," he said.

The President also said the government had recruited 100,000 teachers over the past four years and would recruit another 20,000 in December 2026.

A further 50,000 teachers are expected to benefit from promotions during the current financial year, while the government will provide an additional Sh4 billion to support the implementation of new Career Progression Guidelines.

On infrastructure, Ruto said the government had constructed 23,000 classrooms and was delivering 1,600 laboratories for senior schools.

He also raised concerns over irregularities in school enrolment records, revealing that a recent government audit had identified approximately 800,000 non-existent pupils in primary school registers and nearly 200 schools that existed only on paper.

The government is digitising learner records to ensure that capitation funds reach genuine learners and institutions.

"Every shilling must follow a real learner. Money must reach classrooms with children, not registers with ghost learners," he said.

The conference brought together approximately 15,000 school heads in Mombasa, with thousands more participating virtually from across the country.

Ruto urged school administrators to embrace accountability and ensure that the ongoing education reforms translated into improved learning outcomes.