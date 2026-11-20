The 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations are entering their final day on Friday, November 20, with candidates sitting Physics Practical as the last paper in a nationwide exercise that attracted a record 1,048,355 learners.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) confirmed that the national examinations would conclude after candidates complete the Physics Practical paper (232/3), scheduled to run from 8 am to 10.30 am.

The two-hour-and-30-minute examination will also be administered to candidates sitting the large-print version of the paper, according to the final timetable released by the council.

The completion of Friday's examination will bring to an end weeks of assessments conducted across 10,693 examination centres countrywide.

In an update shared on Friday morning, KNEC announced the conclusion of the 2026 examination period and thanked the stakeholders who participated in administering the national tests.

"The curtain falls on the 2026 KCSE examination. Many thanks to all our stakeholders for the invaluable support throughout the examination period," the council stated.

The appreciation was directed towards teachers, school administrators, invigilators, supervisors, security officers and other stakeholders who supported the exercise.

This year's KCSE examinations began on October 19, with candidates first undertaking oral, practical and other specialised papers before the main written examinations commenced on November 2.

The initial phase involved assessments in subjects requiring practical demonstrations and oral examinations, followed by the scheduled written papers.

Candidates subsequently proceeded through the examination timetable, sitting different subjects on designated dates and sessions under the supervision of examination officials.

The administration involved coordination between schools, KNEC officials and security personnel to ensure that examination materials were handled and candidates assessed according to the prescribed procedures.

The examinations were conducted in 10,693 centres across the country, with teachers, invigilators and supervisors overseeing the process.

As the exercise progressed towards its conclusion, KNEC released daily examination schedules detailing the subjects, examination codes, starting times and durations for the remaining papers.

Friday's Physics Practical examination was designated as the final assessment, bringing the nationwide exercise to a close once candidates complete their papers.

The 2026 KCSE examinations registered 1,048,355 candidates, marking the first time in the history of the national examination that the number of candidates has exceeded one million.

The candidature represents a 5.27 per cent increase compared with the 995,860 candidates who sat the examinations in 2025.

The increase reflects the growing number of learners undertaking secondary education and the logistical demands associated with administering national examinations on such a scale.

With more than one million candidates participating, the examination exercise required extensive coordination involving schools, examination officials and security agencies across the country.

The conclusion of the examinations marks an important milestone for candidates who have spent several weeks undertaking the assessments, as well as teachers and administrators involved in preparing them.

The 2026 examination also carries significance for Kenya's education system because it is the second-last KCSE cohort to sit national examinations under the 8-4-4 curriculum.

Kenya is currently transitioning to the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, which is replacing the previous education structure.

The final group of candidates under the 8-4-4 curriculum is expected to sit the KCSE examinations in 2027, ahead of the full transition to the new education system in 2028.

The transition represents a significant shift in how learners are assessed, with the CBE framework placing greater emphasis on competencies, practical skills and the application of knowledge.

Once the final Physics Practical paper is completed on Friday, attention will shift to the marking and processing of examination results before KNEC announces the outcome.

The council will oversee the subsequent stages of examination administration, including the assessment of candidates' performance and preparation of results.

For the 1,048,355 candidates, the conclusion of the examinations will mark the beginning of the wait for their results and the next stage of their academic journeys.

The end of the exercise will also bring relief to parents, teachers, school administrators, and examination officials who have supported the nationwide assessment process.