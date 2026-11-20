The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has revised its December 2026 nationwide recruitment schedule, introducing new recruitment locations and changing reporting dates in several counties.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the military advised prospective General Duty Recruits to familiarise themselves with the amended itinerary before attending the exercise.

The changes affect Marsabit, Meru, Kilifi, Garissa, Nyandarua, Samburu, Isiolo, Bomet and Tana River counties, with some candidates required to report to different venues from those initially announced.

"The public and prospective General Duty Recruits are hereby advised to review the updated KDF Recruitment Itinerary and take note of the amendments to select sub-counties and recruitment centres," KDF stated.

Among the changes, the military has introduced Samburu West in place of Samburu North, with recruitment now scheduled to take place at Loosuk.

In Nyandarua County, Engineer has been designated as both the sub-county and recruitment centre, replacing the previous arrangement involving North Kinangop.

The revised itinerary has also introduced Magarini North and Magarini South as separate recruitment entries in Kilifi County.

Candidates from Magarini North will report to Kibaoni, while those from Magarini South are expected to attend the exercise at Marafa.

Other adjustments include relocating the recruitment centre for Akachiu in Meru County from Maua to Kanuni.

In Tana River County, candidates from Tarasaa will now attend the exercise at Oda, while applicants from Sankuri in Garissa County have been directed to report to Shimbirey.

Marsabit County has also been affected, with the recruitment exercise for Sagante/Jaldesa moved to Jaldesa.

Besides adjusting recruitment venues, the military has revised reporting dates for some locations.

In Bomet County, the recruitment exercise in Chepalungu has been moved from December 16 to December 21.

Similarly, candidates from Oldonyiro in Isiolo County will now attend the exercise on December 18, instead of December 17.

In Kilifi County, recruitment in Chonyi will take place on December 18 at Mwembekati.

The changes require candidates in the affected areas to confirm their designated venues and reporting dates before travelling for the exercise.

The latest announcement follows an earlier recruitment notice issued by the Ministry of Defence on November 12, opening opportunities for Kenyans seeking to join the military.

The initial recruitment drive targeted General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, including regular and graduate cadets, Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits and Tradesmen and Women.

KDF announced that General Duty Recruits would be selected through physical recruitment exercises conducted by teams drawn from the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy at designated centres across the country.

The exercise was initially scheduled to run from December 14 to December 28, 2026.

However, applicants seeking positions as GSO Cadets, Specialist Officers and Tradesmen and Women were directed to submit their applications online through the Ministry of Defence recruitment portal.

The online application deadline was set for December 12, while shortlisted candidates were expected to receive notification between December 21 and December 25.

The military also outlined different academic, age, medical and physical fitness requirements depending on the category of position sought.

In subsequent changes to the eligibility requirements, KDF lowered the maximum age for regular GSO cadet applicants from 26 to 23 years.

The minimum academic qualification for diploma-level Tradesmen and Women was also reduced from KCSE grade C (Plain) to C- (Minus).

The December recruitment drive is part of the military's efforts to enlist qualified Kenyans into different service categories.

Prospective General Duty Recruits have been advised to consult the amended recruitment itinerary to establish their respective sub-counties, reporting dates and designated centres before attending the exercise.