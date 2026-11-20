Inadequate allocation of funds in the proposed 2027/28 Budget Policy Statement could derail infrastructure projects and affect service delivery after two government departments reported a combined funding shortfall of approximately Sh11.6 billion.

The State Departments of Public Works and Housing and Urban Development have appealed to Parliament for additional funding, warning that the proposed budget ceilings are insufficient to support their programmes and meet operational requirements.

The departments presented their financial concerns before the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Principal Secretary for Public Works Joel Arumonyang told the committee that his department had received a proposed allocation of Sh5.28 billion against a budget requirement of Sh11.41 billion.

The allocation leaves the department with a funding deficit of Sh6.14 billion, which the PS warned could significantly affect its ability to discharge its mandate.

Arumonyang said the financial constraints would undermine the department's operations, maintenance activities and capacity to supervise infrastructure projects across the country.

He further cautioned that inadequate funding could worsen the accumulation of pending bills, which have continued to burden the department due to insufficient budgetary provisions against contractual obligations.

“Pending bills are a moving target caused by insufficient budgetary provision relative to contract values. So far, the department has an accumulated pending bill of Shh1.521 billion,” said Arumonyang.

The PS also raised concerns about the department's ability to maintain the quality of building supervision, audits and inspections because of limited financial resources.

He told lawmakers that the department lacked essential testing equipment needed to effectively conduct inspections and fulfil its oversight responsibilities across the country.

The funding constraints could therefore affect the department's ability to monitor infrastructure projects and ensure that buildings comply with the required standards.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development also reported a significant funding gap, seeking parliamentary intervention to secure additional resources for its priority programmes.

Senior Chief Finance Officer Alexius Njue told the committee that the department had received a Treasury ceiling of Sh132.17 billion against its budget requirement of Sh137.63 billion.

This leaves the department with a funding shortfall of approximately Sh5.46 billion in the proposed 2027/28 Budget Policy Statement.

Njue asked the committee to intervene and push for additional allocations to cover the recurrent and development expenditure gaps, which stand at Sh2.84 billion and Sh2.62 billion respectively.

He warned that addressing the funding deficits was necessary to ensure that the department's priority programmes were not stalled due to inadequate financial resources.

The two departments' submissions highlighted the financial pressures facing government agencies as they seek to implement development programmes, maintain infrastructure and meet their operational obligations.

In response, Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works Chairperson Joseph Tonui assured the departments that Parliament would push for enhanced budgetary ceilings.

Tonui said the committee had taken note of the funding constraints and would use its statutory powers to advocate for additional allocations through its report to the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

“We have listened to both State Departments, and it is clear they are being asked to deliver much more with far less. The Committee will use Parliament’s powers to push for substantial ceiling enhancements to ensure that critical programmes are not stalled,” said Tonui.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the Budget and Appropriations Committee for consideration.

The report will provide an opportunity for the departments' funding requests to be considered as Parliament continues reviewing the proposed budget framework for the 2027/28 financial year.