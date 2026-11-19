The State Department for Public Works is seeking additional funding to bridge a Sh6.13 billion budget shortfall in the 2027/28 financial year, warning that inadequate resources could undermine the maintenance of public buildings, construction projects and essential government infrastructure.

Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang told the National Assembly Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works that the department had presented budgetary requirements amounting to Sh11.414 billion, against a proposed allocation of Sh5.277 billion.

The proposed allocation leaves the department with a deficit of Sh6.136 billion, according to the budget policy statement presented to the committee.

Arumonyang said the department's mandate extended beyond construction to include the regulation and development of the wider building industry, as the financial breakdown shows that the department is facing pressure on both its recurrent and development budgets.

Recurrent expenditure requirements stand at Sh5.749 billion, against a proposed allocation of Sh3.862 billion, leaving a shortfall of Sh1.887 billion.

The department requires Sh5.664 billion for development programmes but has been allocated only Sh1.415 billion, leaving a gap of Sh4.249 billion.

Arumonyang warned that the proposed funding would not be sufficient to meet the department's operational obligations, including salaries, utilities, rent, contracted services and transfers to other government institutions.

“Upon prioritisation of the available net allocation of Sh. 2,392 million to mandatory expenditure, i.e. salaries, utilities, rent, and contracted services and Sh. 815.9 million for recurrent transfer to NGA. The balance available for executing the State Department core mandate is only Sh.1,402.3Million against a requirement of Sh.212.3Million.” Arumonyang said.

Its proposed development projects for the 2027/28 financial year include the refurbishment of works buildings, construction of public buildings and infrastructure, construction of North Kamagak Social Hall, construction of jetties and seawalls, and footbridges.

The department said it required Sh398.75 million for jetties and seawalls and Sh853.44 million for footbridges, although the proposed allocations were Sh228.75 million and Sh696.08 million, respectively.

Arumonyang said the department would strengthen building inspections, structural audits, and safety testing while enforcing the National Building Code, 2024.

“Emphasis will be placed on safe construction, quality assurance, accessibility for persons with disabilities, compliance with design requirements and prevention of building failures.”

The department further identified operational challenges affecting its ability to deliver services across the country, including inadequate office accommodation, insufficient transport and a shortage of technical personnel.

On the operationalisation of county works offices, the PS said the department had undertaken recruitment of 282 officers who had been posted to county offices. However, the proposed budget does not adequately provide for the facilities and equipment required to make the offices fully operational.

Arumonyang said the department would need about Sh300 million to support full operations, including office furniture, computers, printers, technical software, building supervision tools, and general office operations.

The PS also cited a shortage of motor vehicles, saying the department needed a fleet to support its headquarters and regional offices in carrying out inspections, supervision and other official duties.

The department said it required at least Sh1.512 billion to acquire 64 vehicles to improve its operational capacity.

Despite the financial constraints, the State Department said it remained committed to completing stalled and ongoing projects, improving public infrastructure and supporting the government's development agenda.

It also sought the committee's support for additional funding, arguing that timely financing would help safeguard existing investments and ensure that public projects deliver their intended benefits.