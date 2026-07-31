News
NTSA arrests 250 pedestrians in Nairobi over footbridge violations
Speaking during Friday’s operation, NTSA Assistant Director Brenda Sawe said the campaign would continue until more pedestrians embraced safer road crossing habits.
Speaking during Friday’s operation, NTSA Assistant Director Brenda Sawe said the campaign would continue until more pedestrians embraced safer road crossing habits.
The authority said the affected section is the Nakuru-bound side of Waiyaki Way (A8) between Karuna Close and Westlands Roundabout. The traffic restrictions will take effect on June 25 and remain in place until September 25, 2026.
The authority highlighted that it is not only dangerous for the pedestrian but also puts pressure on drivers, who are often forced to make sudden moves to avoid collisions.