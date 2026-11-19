The Judiciary is pursuing stronger financial management mechanisms, revenue collection, and institutional funding reforms to address a Sh12.95 billion financing gap that continues to constrain its operations and delivery of justice services.

The State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report 2025/2026 shows that the institution received Sh27.15 billion during the 2025/2026 financial year, representing a 19 per cent increase from Sh22.78 billion allocated in the previous financial year.

However, the allocation remained below its assessed resource requirements, leaving a significant funding shortfall that affected infrastructure development, digital transformation, access to justice and institutional support.

The Judiciary received only 0.93% of the national government's total budget allocation, falling short of the three per cent funding target envisioned under its Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) Blueprint.

The report notes that adequate, predictable financing is critical to the Judiciary's capacity to fulfil its constitutional mandate, maintain court infrastructure, expand access to justice, and strengthen digital systems.

To improve financial sustainability, the institution has continued to strengthen the Judiciary Fund, operationalised in July 2022 and administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, who serves as its accounting officer.

The Judiciary Fund Management Committee oversees budget implementation and advises the Chief Registrar on the fund's operations, performance and financial management.

Additionally, the Judiciary established the Judiciary Fund Legal Reforms Committee to review the legal and regulatory framework governing the fund and recommend amendments to relevant legislation, including the Public Finance Management Act, Judiciary Fund Act, Judiciary Fund Regulations and Judicial Service Act.

The reforms are intended to strengthen the legal framework, address operational challenges, and improve the efficiency of the fund.

Another major intervention involves automating financial management through the Jumuika Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

During the reporting period, the system supported the management of court fees, fines, cash bail, imprests, deposits, rental invoicing and disposal transactions.

Its integration with the Case Tracking System and electronic filing platforms improved transaction traceability, financial reporting, reconciliations and approval workflows while reducing reliance on manual processes.

The Judiciary also continued implementing accrual-based accounting in line with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), following the preparation of its first accrual-based financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025.

The transition is expected to improve the recognition and reporting of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenditure, providing a more comprehensive picture of the institution's financial position.

On revenue mobilisation, the Judiciary collected Sh3.70 billion during the 2025/2026 financial year, against a target of Sh4.13 billion, representing an 89.64% realisation rate.

The collections increased by 27.1% from Sh2.91 billion recorded in 2024/2025.

Court fees generated Sh1.43 billion, representing 38.73% of total collections, while fines contributed Sh1.31 billion, equivalent to 35.27%.

Interest earned on court deposits generated Sh774.96 million, accounting for 20.95%, while other income contributed Sh186.83 million.

The report attributes improved revenue capture partly to automation, electronic filing, online case registration and cashless payment platforms, which have minimised revenue leakage and improved the collection of prescribed charges.

However, revenue from fines, penalties and forfeitures reached only 39.7% of its Sh3.29 billion target, highlighting the need to strengthen collection mechanisms.

The Judiciary also recorded an overall budget absorption rate of 96%, compared with 98 per cent in 2024/2025.

While recurrent expenditure achieved 99% absorption, development budget absorption declined from 78% to 47%.

The institution attributed the decline partly to the non-utilisation of Sh547 million earmarked for acquiring a building after the procurement process attracted non-responsive bids.

To strengthen financial accountability, the Judiciary continued implementing risk-based internal audits, financial reporting and external audit processes.

It also enhanced the automation of unclaimed financial assets through Jumuika ERP, which automatically identifies refund orders remaining unclaimed beyond the statutory 365-day period and generates payment vouchers for remittance to the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority.

The Judiciary further recorded Sh51.18 million in financial support from development partners during the year, including Sh44.46 million from the Ford Foundation and Sh6.72 million from other partners.

The report emphasises that although development partner support supplements public resources, it cannot replace predictable government financing.

It identifies adequate, equitable, timely, and sustainable funding as essential to strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring the Judiciary can effectively discharge its constitutional mandate.