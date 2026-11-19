The murder trial of former Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were has been adjourned to December 2, 2026, when the High Court at Kibera is expected to issue further directions on the proceedings.

The case, being heard by Justice Diana Kavedza, involves five suspects accused of jointly murdering the former legislator in Nairobi on April 30, 2025.

The accused are William Imoli Shigali, Edwin Oduor Odhiambo, Ebel Ochieng alias Dave Calo, Isaac Kuria Chege alias Kush and Allan Omondi Ogola, who served as Were’s bodyguard.

All five denied the murder charges.

The latest adjournment comes as the prosecution continues presenting evidence seeking to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and the alleged involvement of the accused persons.

One of the key testimonies presented during the trial came from a protected prosecution witness who told the court that he was allegedly paid Sh50,000 and given a new SIM card to facilitate the transportation of a suspected gunman.

The witness recounted how he unknowingly transported the suspected assailant on a motorcycle to meet another vehicle before receiving instructions to trail Were’s car.

The testimony is among the evidence the prosecution is relying on to demonstrate how the alleged operation was coordinated before the former legislator was shot dead.

The court has also heard accounts from Were’s widow, Margaret Koriri, and his son, Boyd Were, who testified about the final hours before the shooting and concerns over his security.

Koriri, a police officer, told the court that she received an M-Pesa transaction of Sh5,200 from her husband at 7.10 am on April 30, 2025.

She further recounted receiving a telephone call at approximately 8.50 pm from Were’s private security guard, who informed her about the shooting. Her son later confirmed that his father had been killed.

During her testimony, Koriri identified two of the accused persons, explaining that one was a neighbour while another had served as her husband's bodyguard.

Boyd, who is the current Kasipul MP, told the court that he had advised his father to change vehicles because of security concerns and alleged threats.

He testified that he had encouraged Were to use his white car instead of the black vehicle he frequently travelled in, a decision that formed part of the family's account of events preceding the shooting.

The widow also told the court that some of the accused persons were known to the family and allegedly lived within approximately 600 metres of their residence in Kasipul.

The prosecution's case centres on allegations that the former legislator was monitored before gunmen attacked him along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Were was travelling in a white Toyota Crown on the evening of April 30, 2025, when he was attacked near the City Mortuary Roundabout in Kilimani.

The vehicle had stopped at a traffic light when a motorcycle carrying two people reportedly pulled alongside it. The passenger disembarked, approached the car and fired several shots before escaping with the rider.

He was rushed to Nairobi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor established that the former MP had sustained five gunshot wounds.

Two bullets were recovered from his body, while another had been retrieved from his vehicle.

Investigators subsequently collected surveillance footage, identified a vehicle allegedly used to transport suspects and recovered other exhibits, including firearms and ammunition, as part of the investigations.

The case has also been characterised by a dispute over bail, with the prosecution opposing the release of the accused persons.

Investigators raised concerns that the suspects could abscond, interfere with witnesses or threaten individuals involved in the proceedings. The prosecution also cited alleged threats against a prosecutor.

In an October 2025 ruling, the High Court considered concerns raised by investigators regarding possible witness interference and the risk of accused persons failing to attend court if released.

The court proceedings have continued with witnesses providing accounts of the alleged preparations, the movements preceding the shooting and the relationships between the accused persons and the deceased's family.

The matter will return before Justice Kavedza on December 2, 2026, for further directions as the prosecution continues its case.