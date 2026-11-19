Kenya's Judiciary has reduced its case backlog by 15.8 per cent, with 64,074 fewer cases pending for more than one year during the 2025/2026 financial year, as efforts to accelerate the resolution of disputes begin to ease pressure on courts.

The State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report 2025/2026 shows that backlog cases declined from 405,486 to 341,412 between July 2025 and June 2026, reflecting increased efforts to clear longstanding matters.

During the reporting period, courts resolved 576,702 cases against 561,580 new filings, representing a Case Clearance Rate (CCR) of 103 per cent.

This means the Judiciary concluded 15,122 more cases than were filed during the year, contributing to a reduction in the overall pending caseload from 595,076 to 579,954.

The report indicates that the Judiciary has maintained a clearance rate above 100 per cent for the second consecutive financial year, signalling progress in resolving cases faster than new disputes enter the court system.

However, the reduction in pending cases remains modest compared with the number of unresolved matters, with 341,412 cases still classified as backlog by June 30, 2026.

The Magistrates' Courts accounted for the largest share, with 274,177 backlog cases, representing 80.3 per cent of the national total.

The High Court followed with 40,673 cases, accounting for 11.9 per cent, while the Environment and Land Court had 11,942 cases and the Court of Appeal 7,322.

Together, the four court levels accounted for 97.8 per cent of the country's reported case backlog.

The report further reveals that more than half of the backlog, representing 51.4 per cent, comprised cases that had remained unresolved for over three years, highlighting the challenge of clearing longstanding disputes.

During the year, courts resolved 190,779 cases that had been pending for more than one year, accounting for 33 per cent of all cases concluded.

Of these, 88,459 had been pending for between one and two years, while 37,757 had remained unresolved for more than five years.

The Magistrates' Courts made the largest contribution to clearing older cases, resolving 123,728 matters that had been pending for more than one year, including 25,736 cases older than five years.

The High Court also resolved 17,669 backlog cases during the reporting period.

To accelerate the process, the Judiciary has intensified targeted case-management interventions, including service weeks, Rapid Results Initiatives and the Mahakama Popote programme, which allows judicial officers to handle cases virtually across different court stations.

Through Mahakama Popote, 31,187 matters were referred to judicial officers in other stations during the year, with 22,516 cases resolved.

The Judiciary also used court circuits and mobile courts to increase access to judicial services and address cases in underserved areas.

Sixty-three court circuits resolved 7,557 cases, while 71 mobile courts handled 8,837 matters during the reporting period.

Alternative dispute resolution mechanisms also contributed to efforts to reduce pressure on conventional court proceedings.

Court-Annexed Mediation recorded 11,650 referrals during the financial year, representing a 77 per cent increase from 6,573 cases in 2024/2025.

Of the matters referred, 11,164 were concluded, translating to a 96 per cent conclusion rate.

The Judiciary also expanded mediation services to all 47 counties through the establishment of 42 additional mediation registries, bringing the national total to 128.

Despite the progress, staffing shortages continue to undermine efforts to eliminate the backlog.

As at June 30, 2026, only 241 of the 407 established Judge positions, representing 59 per cent, had been filled. Magistrates' staffing stood at 637 against an approved establishment of 1,200, representing 53 per cent.

The report estimates that each Magistrate carried an average of 694 pending cases, including approximately 430 backlog matters, while each High Court Judge handled an average of 602 pending cases, including 354 backlog matters.

The Judiciary also identified frequent adjournments as another factor contributing to delays in resolving disputes.

During the financial year, 274,478 adjournments were recorded, with Magistrates' Courts accounting for 164,146, or 59.8 per cent, while the High Court recorded 79,555.

The overall adjournment rate declined from eight per cent in 2024/2025 to seven per cent in 2025/2026.

The report states that the Judiciary is pursuing a policy of minimising avoidable adjournments, with the ultimate goal of reducing them to zero while safeguarding the right to a fair hearing.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the gains reflected sustained performance management, targeted case-management interventions and the commitment of judicial officers and staff.

However, she cautioned that the continued presence of backlog, particularly in superior and appellate courts, requires greater attention to the age, complexity and progress of individual cases.

The Judiciary says sustained recruitment, improved case management and alternative dispute resolution will remain central to its efforts to ensure disputes are determined within a reasonable time.