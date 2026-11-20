The National Construction Authority (NCA) is seeking an additional Sh500 million in the 2027/28 financial year to strengthen its regulatory capacity, improve construction safety and address funding constraints that have limited its ability to effectively oversee the country's construction industry.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Housing and Public Works, NCA Acting Director General Susan Rutto stated that the agency's proposed Sh2.266 billion allocation in the 2027 Budget Policy Statement is insufficient to support its statutory mandate. Out of this total, Sh1.775 billion is committed to non-discretionary recurrent expenditure, including employee costs, rent, utilities, contracted services, and gratuity.

Rutto in her submission told the lawmakers that its operational expenditure directly supports its core mandate of promoting and developing the construction industry through training, capacity building, research and development, quality assurance, surveillance, enforcement and implementation of the National Building Code.

It also covers domestic travel and subsistence allowances for site inspections, field operations, technical support and maintenance of equipment used in regulatory activities.

Rutto said, "To execute this national mandate, the Authority has operationalized 28 county offices, with strategic plans underway to expand coverage to all 47 counties over the Medium Term."

The NCA said the funding shortfall had created challenges in carrying out its regulatory functions and maintaining effective oversight of construction activities across the country.

Consequently, it requested an additional Sh500 million for the 2027/28 financial year to finance mandatory operational and complementary expenses and enhance its capacity to regulate the construction industry.

The Authority also highlighted the need to strengthen the construction sector through increased investment in training, technological advancement and professional development.

Under its proposed capacity-building programmes, the NCA plans to establish the Centre for Construction Industry Development (CCID) at Konza Technopolis, positioning it as a hub for specialised expertise, research, innovation and industry capacity development.

The centre is expected to support the construction sector through professional development, research and technological advancement.

On construction quality assurance, the Authority reported that it had established 14 regional liaison offices and 14 liaison offices at the county level to improve service delivery and regulatory oversight.

However, its performance figures showed that by October 31, 2026, the Authority had inspected 6,845 construction sites against an annual target of 31,000.

During the same period, it had registered 4,133 contractors against a target of 9,500, while 2,835 construction projects had been registered against a target of 5,000.

The Authority had also accredited 8,182 skilled construction workers and site supervisors against an annual target of 50,000.

The figures underscore the operational demands facing the regulator as it seeks to expand inspections, improve compliance and strengthen professional standards in the industry.

The NCA further asked the committee to support the reinstatement of the Construction Levy, arguing that the revenue stream would provide a more sustainable source of funding for its operations.

The Authority said the levy had been abolished in January 2017, significantly constraining its financial capacity.

In its recommendations, "The Authority respectfully requests the Committee to reinstate the rationalized allocation of Sh. 200 million, alongside an additional allocation of Sh. 300 million, bringing the total supplementary request under this vote to Sh. 500 million."

Rutto added, "Securing this funding is essential to sustaining effective regulatory oversight, enforcing safety and quality standards across the construction industry, preventing structural failures, and protecting human lives, property, and national economic growth."