Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for faster court processes and reduced case backlogs, warning that prolonged litigation delays investment, ties up capital and undermines economic growth.

Speaking during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Annual Report for the 2025/2026 financial year at the Supreme Court grounds in Nairobi on Friday, Kindiki said an efficient justice system was essential to creating a favourable business environment.

He argued that businesses require reliable mechanisms for enforcing contracts, resolving commercial disputes and protecting investments, noting that delays in the judicial process could undermine economic opportunities.

“When disputes remain unresolved for prolonged periods, capital is tied up in litigation, business relationships deteriorate, investment decisions are delayed, and economic opportunities are lost. Conversely, timely and predictable adjudication strengthens commercial confidence, reduces transaction costs and enables resources to be channeled towards productive economic activity,” Kindiki said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Annual Report for the 2025/2026 financial year at the Supreme Court grounds in Nairobi on November 20, 2026. — DPCS

The Deputy President described an efficient justice system as critical infrastructure for national development, saying it was as important as investments in roads, energy and digital connectivity.

He noted that Kenya's development priorities in manufacturing, agriculture, affordable housing, digital transformation and the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises required an effective Judiciary capable of delivering timely decisions.

Kindiki's remarks came as the Judiciary reported improvements in case resolution, having cleared more cases than were filed for the second consecutive financial year.

According to the report, courts resolved 576,702 cases during the 2025/2026 financial year against 561,580 newly filed cases, translating to a case clearance rate of 103 per cent.

The improved performance reduced the total pending caseload from 595,076 to 579,954 cases.

The report further indicated that 190,779 cases resolved during the period had been pending for more than one year, including 37,757 cases that had remained unresolved for over five years.

However, Kindiki noted that more than 341,000 cases were still pending for over one year, urging the Judiciary to sustain efforts aimed at reducing the backlog.

The Judiciary — DPCS

He particularly commended the Small Claims Courts, which recorded a case clearance rate of 120 per cent after resolving more than 72,000 cases during the reporting period.

The Deputy President said the courts had provided simplified and affordable mechanisms for resolving commercial disputes, particularly benefiting small businesses and ordinary citizens.

To strengthen the Judiciary's capacity, Kindiki said the government had increased budgetary allocations, with funding rising by 19 per cent to Sh27.15 billion during the 2025/2026 financial year.

He added that approximately Sh30.4 billion had been allocated to the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission in the current 2026/2027 financial year.

The government also supported the appointment of 53 judges across the superior courts during the reporting period to strengthen adjudicative capacity and address case backlogs.

Kindiki further highlighted the enactment of the Judges' Retirement Benefits Act, 2026, which was assented to by President William Ruto in March, saying the legislation addressed longstanding concerns surrounding judicial retirement benefits and welfare.

He also announced progress towards modernising judicial infrastructure through the proposed Sh26 billion Judicial Performance Improvement Project, Phase II, which received Cabinet approval on June 30, 2026.

The programme, to be undertaken in partnership with the World Bank, envisages modern facilities for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, consolidated infrastructure for tribunals and Judiciary administration, and a permanent home for the Kenya Judiciary Academy.

Beyond infrastructure and funding, Kindiki called for legislative reforms to strengthen the administration of justice.

He identified the Tribunals Bill, the Kenya Judiciary Academy Bill and proposed amendments to the Small Claims Court Act as priority areas requiring attention.

The Tribunals Bill, which is before the National Assembly, seeks to establish a coherent legal framework for specialised dispute resolution institutions handling matters involving taxation, business premises and cooperatives, among other sectors.

The Deputy President also said the Kenya Judiciary Academy Bill would provide a statutory foundation for continuing judicial education and professional development.

He assured Chief Justice Martha Koome that the government would continue supporting judicial reforms through financial, legislative and institutional interventions.

However, he emphasised that increased funding must be accompanied by prudent management of public resources, efficient procurement and measurable improvements in service delivery.

“Our shared objective is to ensure that every investment produces tangible benefits through accessible courts, shorter case resolution timelines and greater public confidence in the administration of justice,” Kindiki concluded.