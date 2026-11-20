Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has announced December 10, 2026, as the date for the recruitment of police constables across the country.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the exercise will be conducted at 423 designated recruitment centres, with qualified applicants required to report by 8 am.

In a notice by NPS on Friday, the exercise will run from 8 am to 5 pm on Thursday, with candidates expected to present themselves at their respective centres for assessment.

The recruitment seeks to identify qualified Kenyans who will undergo training as police constables.

The NPS has outlined academic, age, physical fitness and integrity requirements for candidates seeking to join the service.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens holding valid national identity cards and aged between 18 and 28 years.

They must also possess a minimum grade of D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with at least a D+ in either English or Kiswahili.

The service requires male applicants to have a minimum height of 5 feet 8 inches, while female candidates must measure at least 5 feet 3 inches.

Candidates must also be physically and medically fit and have no criminal record or pending criminal charges.

Female applicants have additionally been directed not to be pregnant at the time of recruitment and throughout the training period.

Those applying through the National Youth Service (NYS) Headquarters in Ruaraka must present an NYS discharge certificate indicating a minimum conduct rating of 'GOOD'.

Interested candidates are required to download and complete the prescribed application forms available through the National Police Service and other security agencies' official websites.

The forms can be accessed through:

www.nationalpolice.go.ke

www.kenyapolice.go.ke

www.administrationpolice.go.ke

www.dci.go.ke

Applicants can also obtain the forms from the nearest Huduma Centre.

After completing the application forms, candidates must report to their designated recruitment centres on December 10 with the original documents and copies of their academic certificates and testimonials.

Other required documents include a national identity card, birth certificate and, where applicable, an NYS discharge certificate meeting the stipulated conduct requirements.

The police service has cautioned applicants against individuals demanding money in exchange for securing recruitment opportunities.

The NPS has emphasised that the exercise is free and open to all eligible candidates who meet the advertised qualifications.

It further warned that bribery, corruption and the submission of false or misleading information to influence the recruitment process are criminal offences punishable by law.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report suspected recruitment malpractice at the nearest police station or through the emergency numbers 999, 911 and 112.

Reports can also be submitted through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' (DCI) #FichuaKwaDCI platform on 0800 722203.

The service said reports would be handled with strict confidentiality, warning applicants against paying individuals claiming to have influence over the recruitment exercise.

The advertisement lists 423 recruitment venues spread across the country's counties, including police stations, stadiums, schools, chiefs' offices and other public facilities.

In Nairobi, designated centres include Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Kamukunji Sports Grounds, Pumwani Playground, Dandora Stadium, Nyayo Stadium, City Stadium, Tena Grounds and Jakaranda Grounds.

Other venues include Kenya Technical Training College (KTTC) grounds in Gigiri, Vision Grounds in Makao Bora, Mathare Depot Playground and the DCI Training School in South C.

In the Coast region, Mombasa applicants will report to centres including Kisauni Sub-County Police Headquarters, A.S.K Show Ground, Mvita Grounds, Amani Primary School and Likoni Approved Grounds.

Other recruitment venues have been identified in Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River, Lamu and Taita Taveta counties.

In Western Kenya, designated centres include Bukhungu Stadium and Malinya Stadium in Kakamega, Kanduyi Airstrip in Bungoma, Busia Municipal Stadium, Siaya Stadium and Kenyatta Grounds in Kisumu.

The Rift Valley region will also host recruitment activities at venues including Eldoret ASK Show Ground, Afraha Stadium, Gilgil Stadium, Molo Municipal Stadium and Nyahururu Municipal Stadium.

Applicants have been directed to confirm their respective sub-county recruitment venues in the official advertisement and report in person on the scheduled date.

Below is the full list of the recruitment:



NPS advertisement on recruitment of police constables. — NPS

NPS advertisement on recruitment of police constables. — NPS

NPS advertisement on recruitment of police constables. — NPS