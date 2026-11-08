IG Kanja orders crackdown on reckless driving ahead of holiday travel

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered police commanders across the country to step up traffic operations ahead of the festive season, warning motorists against reckless driving as holiday travel is expected to increase.

The directive targets drivers operating unroadworthy vehicles, drunk driving, speeding, dangerous driving and overloading, with officers expected to intensify checks on both motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Speaking on Saturday, November 7, at a joint prayer and thanksgiving service for officers in the uniformed disciplined services and their families at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Nairobi, Kanja warned that increased traffic and commercial activity towards the end of the year could expose motorists, passengers and pedestrians to greater risks.

“We anticipate increased road traffic and heightened commercial activities; we expect you to curtail drunkenness and dangerous driving, speeding, overloading and unroadworthy motor vehicles and motorcycles,” he said.

The Inspector General called for coordinated enforcement through a multi-agency framework, urging police commanders to work closely with other security agencies to address traffic offences and emerging security concerns.

He also reminded officers that protecting road users required ensuring motorists and pedestrians observed safety measures.

“All road users must take due care while using our roads. I urge the officers to remain alert, adequately prepared and responsive to emerging security concerns,” Kanja added.

The police chief further directed security agencies to strengthen patrols and security arrangements during family gatherings and other festive season activities.

He said increased travel and movement of people across the country would require officers to remain vigilant, prepared and capable of responding swiftly to security threats.

The crackdown comes as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) intensifies road safety surveillance along major highways and transit routes ahead of the holiday season.

The operations are aimed at preventing road crashes and safeguarding millions of Kenyans expected to travel across the country during the end-of-year holidays.