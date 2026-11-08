Police arrest four, seize suspected narcotics worth Sh3.6bn in Kwale

The National Police Service (NPS), working with Tanzanian security agencies, has arrested four suspects and recovered 454kg of suspected narcotics valued at Sh3.6 billion in a cross-border anti-drug operation in Kwale County.

The operation, which targeted an alleged international drug trafficking network, also resulted in the seizure of two motor vehicles and a motorcycle.

According to the NPS, the breakthrough followed the arrest of a key suspect in Tanzania on November 5, 2026, while in possession of suspected narcotic drugs.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to Kenyan authorities at the Lunga Lunga–Horohoro border point following cooperation between the two countries' security agencies.

Investigations and interrogation led the multi-agency team to Shirazi Village in Kingwede Shirazi Location, Msambweni, where detectives traced the residential premises of a suspected accomplice.

Further leads directed officers to Ganja La Simba Village in Kinondo Location, Msambweni Sub-County, where a search uncovered 454kg of suspected narcotics.

A third suspect was arrested at the scene as officers secured the drugs and other items believed to be linked to the trafficking network.

The NPS said the operation followed directions from Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja for officers to intensify efforts against narcotic drugs, illicit alcohol and other harmful substances through a multi-agency framework.

The four suspects remain in custody, while the recovered drugs and seized vehicles have been secured as exhibits.

In a statement, the police service said it was committed to working with local, regional and international security agencies to dismantle cross-border trafficking networks.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy against transnational organised crime and will ensure that Kenya is neither a destination nor a transit hub for illicit drugs,” the NPS said.

The service commended Tanzanian authorities for their cooperation, adding that the operation was still ongoing and further updates would be provided.