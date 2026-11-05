Six more bodies found as Eastleigh building collapse death toll hits eight

The death toll from the building collapse in Eastleigh, Nairobi, has risen to eight after rescue teams recovered six more bodies from the rubble on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the latest victims comprised four women and two men, as multi-agency teams continued search, rescue and recovery operations at the site of the incident.

The building collapsed on October 23, 2026, triggering an emergency response involving different agencies working to locate and rescue people who may have been trapped beneath the debris.

In an update, the police service confirmed that four people had so far been rescued alive, while the recovery of the six bodies brought the confirmed fatalities to eight.

“Four survivors have so far been rescued alive. Sadly, six more people—four women and two men—were found deceased today, 5 November 2026, bringing the confirmed number of fatalities to eight,” the NPS stated.

The multi-agency response teams remained at the scene on Thursday, continuing efforts to access areas beneath the rubble and establish whether anyone else was trapped following the collapse.

According to the police, the operation involves coordinated efforts by emergency personnel seeking to account for everyone who may have been affected by the incident.

The service said teams were still working to reach sections of the collapsed structure, with search and recovery activities continuing as authorities sought to establish the full extent of the tragedy.

The latest development has heightened concerns among families whose relatives remain unaccounted for following the incident.

The National Police Service expressed condolences to families and friends who lost loved ones in the collapse.

“The National Police Service extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Police also directed families seeking information about missing relatives to a Kenya Red Cross desk established at the scene to assist with enquiries and information gathering.

Those seeking assistance can also contact the emergency response line on 1199.

The police service urged affected families to use the designated channels as search and recovery operations continued.

Meanwhile, the public has been asked to stay away from the affected site to allow emergency personnel to work without interference.

The NPS appealed for cooperation with response teams, warning that unrestricted access to the site was necessary to facilitate the ongoing operation.

“We continue to support the multi-agency operation and call on members of the public to sustain their cooperation by keeping away from the affected site, following guidance from response teams, and allowing emergency personnel unhindered access,” the service said.

The October 23 collapse has prompted sustained emergency operations in Eastleigh, with authorities continuing efforts to locate possible victims and account for all those who may have been inside the building when it came down.

As of Thursday, the confirmed toll stood at eight fatalities and four survivors rescued alive, with search, rescue and recovery operations still ongoing.