54-year-old man arrested over death of mentally challenged man in Trans Nzoia
The 54-year-old suspect is currently being processed ahead of arraignment, as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Imboha's death
The 54-year-old suspect is currently being processed ahead of arraignment, as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Imboha's death
The suspect, identified by police as Samuel Kemboi, was arrested after detectives, officers from Kiungani Police Station and members of the public mounted a chase shortly after the incident in Tawai village.
The suspect was later subjected to an identification parade, where witnesses positively identified him, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
Figures released by Linda Mwananchi show Bungoma registered the highest collections after supporters contributed Sh914,473 through M-Pesa, with 13,528 people making donations. Kitale followed after raising Sh692,124 from 9,952 contributors through M-Pesa, while Kamukuywa collected Sh23,065 through cash contributions.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, the lawmaker said Kenya must move faster in embracing green energy solutions, especially in the transport sector where fuel remains a major driver of costs.
According to the DCI, the suspect had allegedly been presenting himself as a senior official attached to the National Intelligence Service. He reportedly introduced himself as a “Deputy Commissioner” and showed an identification document bearing that rank alongside a service number in an attempt to appear legitimate.