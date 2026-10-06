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Radio Generation Kenya

Kiminini

Linda Mwananchi raises Sh1.6 million during Western Kenya
Politics

Linda Mwananchi raises Sh1.6 million during Western Kenya

Figures released by Linda Mwananchi show Bungoma registered the highest collections after supporters contributed Sh914,473 through M-Pesa, with 13,528 people making donations. Kitale followed after raising Sh692,124 from 9,952 contributors through M-Pesa, while Kamukuywa collected Sh23,065 through cash contributions.

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