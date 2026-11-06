Four suspects held for 14 days over Dagoretti gang rape

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four men suspected of being behind a gang rape and robbery in Dagoretti, Nairobi, in which a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted after she and her boyfriend were abducted and taken to Kiuru Forest.

The suspects were arrested following intelligence-led operations involving officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Dagoretti detectives and the Operations Action Team (OAT) based at the DCI headquarters.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 6, the DCI said the attack happened on the night of November 1 when the couple was walking to buy foodstuffs before they were confronted by a gang of about five men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The gang reportedly overpowered the two before forcing them into Kiuru Forest, where they were subjected to a violent attack.

According to investigators, the woman's boyfriend sustained serious injuries during the ordeal and was robbed of his mobile phone. He later managed to escape from the attackers, leaving his female companion at the mercy of the gang.

The woman was allegedly held against her will and sexually assaulted by the attackers before being released in the early hours of the following morning.

She later sought medical attention at Muthua Dispensary following the incident.

Describing the events leading to the attack, the DCI said the couple had been out to purchase food when they were confronted by the gang.

"Outnumbered and overpowered, the couple were forcibly marched to Kiuru Forest, where their evening took a horrifying turn.

"The boyfriend was seriously injured and was robbed of his mobile phone before he managed to escape from the gang's clutches. Unfortunately, his female companion was not so fortunate; she was captured, subjected to a horrific gang rape, and held against her will before being released in the early hours of the morning," the DCI stated.

Following the incident, detectives launched investigations and used intelligence gathered to identify and track down the suspected attackers.

Three of the suspects were arrested during coordinated operations in Kangemi, Nairobi, while the fourth was traced to Banana in Kiambu County, where he was apprehended.

The four suspects were identified as Bradley Chahasi, alias Bura; Kelvin Madaraka Afundi, alias Mada Soka; Joash Etabale Omollo, alias Vinny; and Hannington Anangwe Musiria, alias Toh.

During the arrests, detectives recovered a SIM card and a mobile phone allegedly used by the suspects to receive money from the victim.

Investigators believe the recovered items could provide important evidence as they seek to establish the full circumstances of the attack and determine whether the suspects were involved in other criminal activities.

The four men were subsequently presented before the Makadara Law Courts, where detectives obtained orders allowing them to remain in custody for 14 days as investigations continue.

The additional time will allow investigators to collect more evidence, establish the individual roles of the suspects and pursue other people believed to have taken part in the November 1 attack.

The DCI said the four remained in custody as detectives followed additional leads and worked to identify and arrest any other possible accomplices.

The agency has also appealed to members of the public to share information that could help investigators track down individuals involved in criminal activities, assuring informants that they can report anonymously.

Members of the public with relevant information were urged to contact the DCI through its toll-free number, 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The agency reiterated its call under the slogan #FichuaKwaDCI, urging Kenyans to speak up and report suspected criminal activities rather than remain silent.