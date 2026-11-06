Nairobi targets fake liquor, online alcohol sellers in new Bill

Nairobi County is preparing to introduce tighter restrictions on the alcohol trade, with a proposed law seeking to clamp down on fake liquor, tighten controls on alcohol outlets and online sellers, and strengthen measures to keep alcoholic drinks away from minors.

The proposed Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Bill, 2026 (Bill No. 3 of 2026), sets out new requirements for businesses involved in the manufacture, supply and sale of alcoholic beverages, with increased scrutiny of their operations and licensing procedures.

The legislation is also designed to improve consumer safety by ensuring that alcoholic products entering the market meet the required standards and can be traced to authorised sources.

Nairobi City County Trade and Hustler Opportunities Chief Officer Lydia Mathia said the proposed changes were necessary to address weaknesses in the current regulatory system and respond to changing practices in the alcohol industry.

She said the county wanted to eliminate unsafe products from the market while ensuring businesses operating within the law were given a fair and properly regulated environment.

“The essence of this Bill is to ensure that what reaches our consumers is safe, properly labelled and sourced through legitimate channels. We want to protect lives while creating an environment where compliant businesses can operate, grow and contribute to the city’s economy,” she said.

A major feature of the proposed legislation is the inclusion of online alcohol sellers and delivery companies in the county's regulatory framework.

With alcohol purchases increasingly extending to digital platforms, the Bill seeks to ensure that businesses offering such services meet licensing conditions and observe safeguards against irresponsible sales.

The proposed law also seeks to strengthen restrictions on alcohol advertising, particularly promotions and marketing practices that could expose children and young people to drinking culture.

Under the new framework, the county intends to reinforce protections against underage drinking while tightening supervision of businesses involved in the alcohol supply chain.

Manufacturers, distributors and retailers would also face closer monitoring, with additional requirements on product labelling intended to help consumers identify properly sourced alcoholic drinks.

The legislation further proposes expanded public education campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption and the consequences of alcohol abuse.

It also recognises the need to support people affected by alcohol dependency by providing for rehabilitation and other assistance programmes.

The proposed measures therefore extend beyond licensing and punishment, incorporating public health interventions aimed at addressing the wider effects of alcohol misuse.

For businesses operating in the sector, the Bill is expected to establish more defined operating standards and strengthen responsibility among players at different stages of the trade.

Mathia said the county was mindful of the economic importance of the liquor and hospitality industries, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

She maintained that the planned changes would seek to balance stronger regulation with the need to protect lawful businesses and the livelihoods supported by the sector.

The proposed law is sponsored by Clarence Munga, a Member of the County Assembly who chairs the County Assembly's Sectoral Committee on Culture and Community Services.

It was presented before the Nairobi City County Assembly on April 21, 2026, before reaching the Second Reading stage on August 25, 2026.

After the Second Reading, the legislation was referred to the Committee of the Whole County Assembly for further consideration.

However, Assembly records showed that by November 5, 2026, the Bill had not completed the legislative process, with no record of its final passage or the Governor's assent.

The proposed regulations will only take effect after completing the required legislative stages and receiving the Governor's approval.

If enacted, the law would strengthen the county's authority to regulate alcohol-related businesses, address the circulation of illicit liquor and improve safeguards for consumers.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of concerns surrounding counterfeit alcoholic products, unauthorised distribution channels and the health and social challenges associated with alcohol abuse.

The county has also stressed the importance of joint efforts involving government agencies, manufacturers, distributors, liquor traders and members of the public to ensure the proposed rules are followed.

Such cooperation is expected to support enforcement efforts and promote safer and more responsible practices throughout Nairobi's alcohol industry.