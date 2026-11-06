Inside Pumwani's 100-year journey as hospital transforms maternity care

For nearly a century, Pumwani Maternity Hospital has been part of the lives of countless Kenyan families, welcoming generations of children while caring for mothers through childbirth.

As the Nairobi institution approaches its 100th anniversary, it is celebrating a major milestone in maternal healthcare after recording just two maternal deaths from approximately 16,500 deliveries in 2025, as new investments continue to improve services for women and newborns.

The two deaths involved mothers who arrived at the hospital following late referrals, highlighting the risks women face when life-threatening pregnancy and childbirth complications are not addressed in time.

Founded in 1926, Pumwani has grown into one of the country's busiest maternity facilities, receiving expectant mothers from Nairobi and other parts of Kenya. Its performance in maternal and newborn healthcare earned it recognition from President William Ruto in May 2026 as the best-performing hospital in the category.

The recognition comes as the facility rolls out improvements to strengthen its ability to handle complicated pregnancies, emergency deliveries and the treatment of newborns requiring specialised attention.

Nairobi County Health and Nutrition Executive Committee Member Suzanne Silantoi said the hospital has expanded its emergency capacity through the introduction of two fully operational maternity theatres that provide services throughout the day and night.

“Additional medical personnel and improved emergency response have strengthened the hospital’s ability to manage complicated pregnancies and perform emergency deliveries at any hour,” she said.

The hospital has also set up a blood donation centre within its premises, giving medical teams improved access to blood and blood products needed to manage critical cases.

The centre is expected to support mothers who experience severe bleeding during childbirth or after delivery, a complication that can quickly become life-threatening without immediate medical intervention.

Silantoi said the investments are part of a broader programme to improve healthcare services across Nairobi's public hospitals under Governor Sakaja Johnson.

Another change introduced by the county is a CEO-led management structure in major health facilities. At Pumwani, the model provides dedicated executive leadership responsible for overseeing daily operations, resource allocation and the delivery of medical services.

Attention has also been directed towards improving care for premature babies and newborns facing serious medical complications.

In June 2026, Pumwani opened its refurbished Newborn Unit, which has been equipped with facilities designed to provide a safer environment for infants requiring specialised attention.

Among the improvements is a central heating system that helps maintain babies' body temperatures and prevent hypothermia. The unit also has a dedicated space for kangaroo mother care, allowing mothers to maintain skin-to-skin contact with their babies.

PumwaniAt100 — NCCG

Medical Superintendent Dr Chris Mugambi said the installation of the heating system had improved thermal regulation outcomes by more than 75 per cent.

The hospital has also established an important role in newborn nutrition through Kenya's Human Milk Bank, which supplies screened and pasteurised donor breast milk to vulnerable infants whose mothers are unable to breastfeed.

The service has extended beyond Pumwani, supporting newborns in other Nairobi County hospitals, including Mbagathi and Mama Lucy Kibaki. By August 2025, the milk bank had provided support to 1,887 newborns.

As preparations for the centenary gather pace, the hospital is also seeking to reconnect with the many Kenyans whose lives began within its maternity wards.

Through its campaign, “Ulizaliwa Pumwani? Tuambie mwaka wako wa kuzaliwa!”, the facility is inviting people born there, together with their parents and grandparents, to share their birth years and personal experiences.

The initiative aims to bring together families across different generations who share a connection with the historic institution.

The celebrations will take place from December 7 to 11, 2026, under the theme Pumwani @100 – A Century of Life and Legacy. The campaign is also using the hashtags #PumwaniAt100, #NilizaliwaPumwani and #PumwaniBabies.

As it approaches its second century, Pumwani is looking beyond its long history of delivering babies to strengthening the services that protect mothers and children. Its centenary comes at a time when expanded emergency facilities, improved newborn care and specialised nutrition services are shaping the hospital's next chapter.