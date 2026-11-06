Kenya records sixth Ebola recovery as 18 days pass without new case

Kenya has recorded another recovery from the Ebola Bundibugyo virus outbreak, with the Ministry of Health reporting that only one patient remains under treatment and no new infections have been detected for 18 consecutive days.

In a press release issued on Friday, November 6, 2026, Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the sixth male patient had recovered and was being discharged after testing negative and meeting all the required criteria.

The development comes 32 days after Kenya confirmed its first imported case of the virus on October 6, 2026, raising hopes that the country is nearing the end of the outbreak.

“Only one patient remains under care and continues to receive treatment and close monitoring,” Amoth said.

The Ministry said the total number of confirmed cases remains nine, all linked to one known chain of transmission, with no evidence of community spread.

It added that 66 contacts had completed their mandatory 21-day monitoring period and returned home, while the remaining 52 were expected to complete their quarantine by November 11.

Amoth attributed the progress to the measures implemented by the government, including early identification of infections, isolation and treatment of patients, contact tracing and monitoring, protection of healthcare workers and safe burial practices.

“These results did not happen by chance. Kenya followed the proven steps that stop Ebola: find every case early, isolate and treat the sick, trace and monitor everyone they came into contact with, protect health workers, and bury the dead safely and with dignity,” he said.

He noted that individuals who developed symptoms after the first case had already been placed under quarantine, limiting opportunities for further transmission.

The Ministry said the outbreak would only be declared over after the last patient had been discharged from the treatment centre free of the virus and the country completed a 42-day countdown without recording another case.

The countdown is twice the longest incubation period of the disease. Amoth urged Kenyans to remain vigilant until the process is completed.

“Until that day, we must not let down our guard,” he said.

The government also thanked healthcare workers, surveillance and burial teams, community health promoters, public health officers, county governments, security agencies, religious leaders and media organisations for supporting the response.

The Ministry further acknowledged the contribution of Kenyatta National Hospital, The Nairobi Hospital and international partners, including the World Health Organisation, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

Despite the progress, the Ministry warned that Ebola remained active in the region and that cross-border transmission remained a concern.

Kenya will continue screening travellers at all 26 points of entry. More than 760,000 travellers had been screened by the time of the announcement.

Travellers have been advised to complete the electronic surveillance form through the UHAI Chatbot before arrival, disclose symptoms and report any illness within 21 days of entering the country.

Amoth urged members of the public to watch for symptoms including fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding, and seek medical attention early.

He also warned against contact with the blood and body fluids of sick people or individuals who have died from unexplained illnesses, as well as handling sick or dead wild animals.

The Ministry said Kenya had not introduced restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.

Members of the public can report suspected cases or seek information by calling the toll-free number 719 or using the Jali WhatsApp chatbot on 0700 719 719.

“We are close to the finish line. Let us stay alert, report early and keep working together until Kenya is declared Ebola-free and stays that way,” Amoth said.