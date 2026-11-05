Pharmacy Board issues warning over cetirizine vaginal tightening claims

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has cautioned Kenyans against using cetirizine tablets for vaginal tightening or dryness, dismissing social media claims promoting the allergy medicine for the purpose as medically unsupported and potentially harmful.

In a public safety alert issued on Wednesday, November 5, the regulator said cetirizine had not been approved for vaginal use and warned that inserting the tablets into the vagina could cause irritation, burning, soreness and pain.

“Cetirizine is not approved for vaginal use or tightening, and there is no established scientific evidence supporting its use for this purpose,” the Board said.

The regulator explained that cetirizine is an antihistamine prescribed to relieve allergy-related conditions, including allergic rhinitis and urticaria. It is designed to be taken orally and should only be used according to instructions from a qualified healthcare professional.

The Board further warned that introducing medicines or other health products that are not intended for vaginal use could interfere with the vagina's natural protective environment, potentially exposing users to infections.

It also raised concerns about the dangers of taking cetirizine in amounts exceeding the recommended dosage, noting that an overdose could trigger several adverse reactions.

These include excessive sleepiness, dizziness, tiredness, restlessness, confusion, shaking, a rapid heartbeat and difficulty passing urine.

“Do not insert cetirizine tablets or other oral medicines into the vagina,” the Board advised, urging Kenyans to stick to the medicine's approved medical uses and follow the recommended method of administration.

The regulator also warned the public against believing or circulating unverified medical information shared on social media, particularly claims relating to vaginal health and sexual wellness.

Instead, women experiencing vaginal dryness, concerns about vaginal tightening or other sexual health problems were advised to seek guidance from qualified healthcare professionals rather than attempt unproven treatments using medicines.

The warning follows the circulation of social media claims encouraging women to use cetirizine for purposes unrelated to its approved medical application.

In addition, the PPB urged members of the public to report suspected side effects and other concerns involving the safety of medicines through its online pharmacovigilance portal, the mPvERS mobile application or its official email channels.

The reports can also be submitted by calling 0795743049 or emailing [email protected] and [email protected].